WWE Rumors: ‘Raw’ Ratings At An All-Time Low, Is Roman Reigns To Blame?

With all of the WWE rumors floating around about the state of Roman Reigns — and Monday Night Raw — it was disenchanting to find out that the ratings for Raw were at an all-time low. Some wrestling experts put the blame squarely on the shoulders of Roman Reigns, who is undoubtedly one of the most popular wrestlers on the Raw roster.

With the additional rumors circulating about Roman Reigns’ potential trade to the so-called “blue brand,” fans and wrestling professionals are left to wonder: Is it really the fault of Roman Reigns? And is his move to SmackDown a wise one?

First, let’s discuss the latest WWE rumors from Bleacher Report. According to them, Roman Reigns’ last appearance on Raw ended in a no-contest between himself and Braun Strowman, even though he speared Strowman. This, obviously, left the fans none too pleased, as they expect him to roundly defeat The Undertaker come WrestleMania. Speaking of which, The Undertaker was the one who interfered in the match between Reigns and Strowman, thus causing the decision to be rendered as a no-contest.

However, while the Reigns-Undertaker storyline is a good one, which is well received by the fans, the Reigns-Strowman storyline is not as well received or popular. So is this the cause of the declining ratings?

Despite the criticism that Reigns faces as a result of these matches, the latest WWE rumors from Still Real to Us suggest that when fans see Roman Reigns in real life, they tend to bite their tongue.

The outlet spoke to the superstar, and he confirmed to them that he “never met a hater in real life.”

“Everybody is nothing but kind. They want to take pictures, they want an autograph, everyone is great in real life. It’s just whatever it may be, if they love to hate me, if it’s the cool thing, but the cool thing about us is we’re a family show at it gives us a wide range of different people. We have grown men, we have young men, we have grown women, we have young women, we have kids.”

This also lends credence to the notion that the booing of Reigns is one that’s designed by the WWE brass. So what gives?

Further along those lines come the latest round of WWE rumors from Wrestling, Inc. Even if Reigns does get traded to SmackDown — which is looking more and more like a possibility — he’ll be taking many of the fans that he has with him. It will also give him a chance to make a run for the WWE World Championship Belt, something that he never had a chance to make a run for before because he was always on the red brand.

“Sometimes [I get booed], yeah. I think any fan would agree that it’s about what they want. For me it’s about them showing up and doing what they want and having fun, and if that entails booing me, then please. Pile in baby, I’m a grown man, I got kids, I can handle it.”

Wrestling fans, now it’s your turn: What do you think of this latest round of WWE rumors? Do you think Roman Reigns is to blame for the dropping ratings of Raw? Do you think that Reigns would do better on SmackDown?

