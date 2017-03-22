Justin Bieber And Kourtney Kardashian Are Engaging In Secret Rendezvous?

Justin Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian weren’t spotted together last month, but according to a new report, they have allegedly continued to hook up.

As Kourtney Kardashian’s drama with Scott Disick continues to play out on the 13th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, a source claims the 23-year-old “Cold Water” singer and the 37-year-old mother of three have been meeting up “once or twice a week” at a hidden home in the San Fernando Valley.

On March 22, Hollywood Life shared an OK! Magazine report with readers, which suggested Bieber and Kardashian were spending tons of time together on the down low.

“It’s a small house that [Justin Bieber]’s friend loans him,” an insider explained to the magazine. “They both drive borrowed cars there so they don’t get caught.”

“They just spend all day in bed. They can’t get enough of each other,” the source continued.

Justin Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian were first linked to one another in late 2015 when they turned up together at a couple of nightclubs in Los Angeles. From there, Kardashian was photographed leaving Justin Bieber’s hotel room in Beverly Hills in December of 2015. In March of 2016, Kardashian attended one of Bieber’s shows in Los Angeles.

Justin Bieber continued to spend time with the reality star in the months that followed. However, in late May, after a one-night outing with Hailey Baldwin, he embarked on a brief relationship with Nicola Peltz and took the actress to Canada with him for a days-long vacation during his tour.

Throughout the latter half of 2016, Justin Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian seemed to keep their distance from one another, but in early 2017, after rumors regarding Kardashian’s potential reconciliation with Disick were shot down, they were spotted at a nightclub in Los Angeles.

Weeks later, a source spoke of their connection.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] and [Justin Bieber] have been in constant communication for the past couple of weeks. He’s been like a rock for Kourtney, always calling, texting, checking in on her. They started out as just friends with benefits, but Kourtney is now starting to develop real feelings for him. Her sisters are afraid she’s getting in too deep with him, but she keeps reassuring them that she’s not a fool and that Justin has been nothing but an amazing friend,” a source explained to Hollywood Life at the time.

“They really connect on a soul level. They get each other and in addition to having explosive chemistry, they can talk for hours on end. Plus he makes her laugh and he makes her feel sexy and desired,” the source added.

Justin Bieber has been linked to numerous women in recent months but hasn’t officially confirmed an exclusive relationship with anyone since he dated singer Selena Gomez years ago.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez dated exclusively from 2010 to 2012 and were seen together many times in the years since. However, after a messy dispute on Instagram last summer, which was prompted by a photo of Bieber and Sofia Richie, they have kept their distance.

Justin Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian have stayed silent in regard to the nature of their relationship ever since they were first linked, but the rumored relationship was addressed briefly by Disick during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. As fans may recall, Disick poked fun at Justin Bieber’s alleged romance with Kardashian during a game with her family.

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her family, don’t miss new episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 13 on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]