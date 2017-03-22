Beyonce’s Pregnancy With Twins Is ‘Harder,’ Still ‘Loves Being Pregnant

Beyonce’s second pregnancy with twin babies is definitely a “harder time” for the superstar. Despite being drained of energy, Beyonce still absolutely “loves being pregnant.”

Beyonce announced that she and her husband Jay-Z were expecting twins on Instagram back in February. While the superstar singer and her rapper husband are usually tight-lipped about their personal lives, E! News gave an exclusive update on Beyonce’s pregnancy with twins.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

An inside source close to Beyonce claimed that the singer is having a “harder time this pregnancy with keeping up her energy.” Carrying two babies inside of you for nine months is no small task, but Beyonce is not letting her exhaustion get the best of her.

The source said that Beyonce still “loves being pregnant.”

Beyonce was pregnant once before with her now five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

The singer has totally given into her pregnancy cravings and is not at all concerned with her weight gain during the pregnancy.

“She splurges when she wants to and hasn’t taken her weight gain as a negative thing. She is a confident women in her skin whatever size she is [and] embraces it.”

???? A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Mar 6, 2017 at 7:34am PST

Beyonce and Jay-Z are reportedly aware of the sex of their twin babies but are keeping the news to themselves for the time being.

Although that has not stopped fans and online users from guessing that the singer had hinted at the gender of her babies with jewelry she has worn, according to other reports by the Inquisitr.

For example, last week Beyonce was seen wearing the same earrings she wore in her music video for “If I Were A Boy.” Fans quickly jumped to the conclusion that this was a hint from the singer that she was having twin boys. Whether or not this is actually the case… we will have to wait until Beyonce confirms it herself.

#Beyonce???? A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Mar 13, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

Beyonce has also been spotted wearing a lot of green lately. Fans have especially taken note of the emerald jewelry she has been sporting.

@yawncey Also she’s been rocking emeralds, which is the birthstone for May! Possible due date!????????‍♀️ — UR DREAM GIRL (@_Oxyngro) March 13, 2017

RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

BEYONCE HINTS SEX OF TWINS? 9 OTHER SUBTLE HINTS SHE’S GIVEN IN THE PAST

Beyonce, Jay Z To Open Restaurant In Los Angeles, The Carter Opens In Australia

Video: Beyonce And Blue Ivy Wear Green Dresses To ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Premiere

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s marriage was rumored to have been on the rocks before their pregnancy was announced. However, the insider claimed that the celebrity couple was in the best place with one another.

Beyonce was believed to have cryptically hinted at an affair Jay-Z had with a mistress she dubbed “Becky with the good hair,” in her song “Sorry” off of her visual album Lemonade.

“The love [between Jay Z and Beyoncé] is authentic and real. Jay is a good dad and husband. He’d do anything for Bey.”

Beyonce was also supposed to perform at the 2017 Coachella Music Festival but had to pull out because doctors advised her not to push herself. The singer postponed her headlining performance at the music festival until 2018.

How quickly do you think Beyonce will bounce back after having her twins? Do you think she has been hinting at the sex of her babies with jewelry and clothing? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Staff/Getty Images]