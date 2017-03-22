London Terror Attack: Mayor Says Terrorism Is Part Of Big City Living

Sadiq Khan, London’s current mayor and first Muslim to be elected to the position, has yet to officially respond to the horrific terrorist attack that took place in Westminster near the Houses of Parliament. The vehicle attack began when the purported terrorist ran through the gates of the Palace of Westminster with a vehicle before exiting and stabbing a police officer. At least two people have been confirmed dead with others “catastrophically” injured. However, it is Khan’s lack of response and previous statements of “terrorism being part and parcel to big city living” that has some questioning the mayor’s commitment to safety and anti-terrorism policy.

JUST IN: Four people dead in London terror attacks targeting Parliament and the Westminster Bridge https://t.co/9kEkVzU0nz pic.twitter.com/73tv9snw0S — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) March 22, 2017

Fox News reports that at least four people are dead, including a police officer, in what police are calling a terrorist attack in London. The attack also left at least 20 people injured after the terrorist used a vehicle to mow down people near the Houses of Parliament while sessions were in full swing and tourists were taking photos of Big Ben. As chaos broke out, the suspect left the vehicle and began attacking police officers with a knife.

The Hyundai 4×4 used by the attacker remains at the scene in #Westminster https://t.co/jOZT1QLyy2 pic.twitter.com/wlankYazKj — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) March 22, 2017

Following the deadly incident, the Independent reports that London mayor Sadiq Khan has remained silent. He has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident; however, it was pointed out that the mayor is likely not surprised by the attacks. Previously, Khan had stated that terrorist attacks are “part and parcel of living in a big city,” implying that it was just something that city dwellers would have to deal with.

President Donald Trump’s son Donald Jr. wasted no time pointing out the obvious flaws in Khan’s logic calling the mayor out for his statement.

You have to be kidding me?!: Terror attacks are part of living in big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan https://t.co/uSm2pwRTjO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 22, 2017

In the same statement, Khan pushed focus onto citizens claiming that they need to remain vigilant to combat the issue of terrorism in the city. However, as today’s terrorist attack proves, no matter how vigilant Londoners and tourists remain, some incidents are unpredictable and unstoppable by simply watching your surroundings. The individuals at the Palace of Westminster today couldn’t have anticipated or stopped the moving vehicle from mowing down pedestrians as they looked on helplessly.

Despite noting that terrorism is likely just part of life living in the city, Khan did claim that keeping Londoners safe was an utmost priority.

“Nothing is more important to me than keeping Londoners safe. I want to be reassured that every single agency and individual involved in protecting our city has the resources and expertise they need to respond in the event that London is attacked.”

With safety concerns now mounting, it is unclear why mayor Khan has not made a public statement regarding the attack instead just providing the public with the general statement from the Metropolitan Police.

There has been a serious incident near to Parliament Square. For the latest information please follow @metpoliceuk https://t.co/CBULV5rzEY. pic.twitter.com/vqN0rU3iuB — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) March 22, 2017

Though Khan has not made a statement regarding the incident, some are blaming the mayor and those who have supported the mass acceptance of refugees for the crisis. Many have taken to social media to declare that more could be done by the government to ensure terrorists are not entering the country disguised as refugees and that anti-terrorism activities for extremists need stricter enforcement.

Can't wait for London’s Muslim Mayor to lecture us about how terror attacks are “part and parcel” of urban life– again. — Faith J. Goldy ن???????? (@FaithGoldy) March 22, 2017

How do you think London’s mayor Sadiq Khan will respond to the terrorist attack, will he stand by his statement that it is just “part and parcel” of living in the big city?

