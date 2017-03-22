‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Lulu’s Anger Threatens Future With Charlotte

General Hospital spoilers promise Lulu Spencer Falconeri (Emme Rylan) will not be able to curb her temper when it comes to Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) and Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez). But Lulu’s anger could threaten her future with her daughter if she can’t keep her temper and impulsiveness in check. Here’s what is coming soon for Lulu on General Hospital.

Lulu Impatient For Results

Lulu is eager to get her hands on Charlotte without Valentin in the way, according to new General Hospital spoilers, but this is something she can’t force. Every time Lulu has pushed too hard with Charlotte, it’s been two steps forward and four steps back. Now, Charlotte sees Lulu as someone who upsets her, and that means there’s a long road ahead to repair the damage General Hospital spoilers reveal.

The problem is Lulu is not patient, and all she can see are the years she missed with Charlotte. General Hospital spoilers predict Lulu’s torment over the past with her daughter she was denied could foul up her shot at a future with the kid. Rather than taking her time and giving Charlotte time to heal, General Hospital spoilers predict Lulu will try a scam to cheat on waiting out the six months of limited visits.

#GH Today Mon Mar 20: “What is the long game?” a frustrated Lulu asks Laura. “How will it get me my daughter back?” …+ pic.twitter.com/VzjVQv8Fmb — Laura H (@pmekame) March 20, 2017

Laura’s Bad Influence On Lulu

General Hospital spoilers suggest that what makes it harder for Lulu to take baby steps to establish rapport with her daughter is the bad influence of her mother, Laura Spencer (Genie Francis). If anyone is more impatient than Lulu to get Charlotte away from Valentin, it’s Laura. Viewers saw on past episodes of General Hospital that Laura is furious and ready to get rid of Valentin by any means necessary.

General Hospital spoilers from TV Source say Laura goes to Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) for help. Given his close ties to Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary), there’s nothing Sonny wouldn’t do for Laura. Would Laura go so far as to ask Sonny to “get rid of” Valentin so Lulu can have Charlotte? General Hospital spoilers don’t indicate if Laura goes to that extreme, but Sonny is willing to help Laura.

Nelle as Nina's Nanny? Alliteration aside, we aren't sure either of these women know what they're in for! #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/iaDbCdDCTP — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 21, 2017

Nanny Nelle Complication

On Tuesday’s General Hospital, Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman) lashed out at Nina Clay (Michelle Stafford) and warned her she’d better not hire Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) as Charlotte’s nanny — or else. Bobbie’s aggressive criticism urged Nina to hire Nelle, but General Hospital spoilers suggest Lulu won’t be upset at Nina’s choice of caregiver and, instead, might find a way to use it to her advantage.

There are two ways Lulu could use this Nelle situation to her advantage. First, Lulu could go back to court to accuse Valentin of assigning a bad caregiver to their daughter but that seems unlikely. Second, General Hospital spoilers hint Lulu and Laura will try to pull Nelle into their anti-Valentin conspiracy. All of this scheming seems out of character for Lulu and Laura on General Hospital, doesn’t it?

Dante, a police officer. Lulu, a boat owner…. lost custody to Valentin, a murderer and kidnapper & Nina, a baby stealer. WTF ?!? #GH pic.twitter.com/KzemuVQNW9 — Soaps ✧ Exposed (@SoapsExposed) March 17, 2017

Will Lulu Overstep And Wreck Everything?

What Lulu doesn’t realize on General Hospital is that while she’s keeping a close eye on Valentin, he’ll also be keeping watch over Lulu and her mother. Valentin knows they hate him and want to steal Charlotte away so he will be mindful of their actions. General Hospital spoilers ask, if Valentin does catch the Spencer ladies trying to bribe Nanny Nelle, will he tolerate it or call her on her shenanigans?

It is Lulu’s desperation to have Charlotte all to herself that’s causing her to act out on General Hospital without regard to the best interests of her daughter. Laura gets a shocker today when Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) tells her that Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) was right when he told the court to leave Charlotte with Valentin. Some General Hospital spoilers hint this confrontation could be bad for KevLaur.

Laura's face when she's asking WTF Kevin means when he says Andre was right giving her grandbaby to Valentin? #KevLaur drama… #GH pic.twitter.com/F38iE6fP2A — Devon Akin (@DevonAkin85) March 22, 2017

How Far Will Laura And Lulu Go?

General Hospital spoilers for the next two weeks promise a lot of movement on this storyline. After Laura pries some information loose from Sonny on March 27, another General Hospital spoiler says Laura and Lulu conspire the next day on March 28. Then at the end of the week, a General Hospital spoiler says Lulu gets a new friend. Hmm. Maybe that new friend’s name rhymes with bell.

The following week, General Hospital spoilers predict Lulu is knocked down a peg on April 6. Some unconfirmed General Hospital rumors say Laura and Lulu try to bribe Nelle, who rats them out to Valentin, and Lulu finds her supervised visitations suspended. Of course, that could be nothing more than wild General Hospital speculation, so fans will have to wait and see how it plays out.

For more on Lulu, Laura and the Valentin drama, be sure to watch to see what happens with these General Hospital spoilers.

Bombs are dropping all over Port Charles today… in the least likely of places. #GH pic.twitter.com/t67v4ZpaEG — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 22, 2017

