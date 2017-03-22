Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Not Getting Divorced [Debunked]

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West aren’t headed for a $300 million divorce, despite what the cover of In Touch Weekly‘s latest magazine claims.

Days after the 35-year-old reality star opened up about her terrifying robbery on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the magazine suggested things were “finally over” for her and West and claimed they were headed for a $300 million split.

“Just two months before their third anniversary, Kim Kardashian is pulling the plug on her marriage to Kanye West,” an alleged source revealed to In Touch Weekly, adding that West had reportedly reached his breaking point after watching his wife discuss her Paris robbery on her family’s E! Network reality series.

“He’d told [Kim Kardashian] her experience was personal and warned her, ‘Do not exploit this for ratings.’ But she did anyway,” the outlet claimed, according to a report by Gossip Cop on March 22. “She went directly against his wishes and exposed every detail on camera. They had a huge fight, and he stormed out.”

When Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris last October, many believed she would leave reality television altogether. However, not only did she return, she chose to share key details of her robbery with the millions of viewers who watch her show. In addition, she’s returned to social media after a brief hiatus and has been sharing photos and videos on Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat.

“[Kim Kardashian] is seeking a divorce,” the magazine’s reported insider continued. “Kim didn’t want to file while Kanye was having serious mental health problems, because that obviously would have been very tough for him to deal with. [Now] Kim knows the time is finally right for her to leave Kanye. She’s been talking to her lawyer, and divorce papers have been drawn up.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s potential divorce would certainly be complicated. Not only does the couple share two children, daughter North West, 3, and son Saint West, 1, they are also each worth about $150 million dollars and own a massive home in Los Angeles that has been under renovation for years.

As the source continued, it was noted that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had allegedly been “living separate lives” and had “many issues before the robbery and before Kanye’s mental health crisis.”

Kim Kardashian’s husband suffered a mental breakdown last November that left him hospitalized in Los Angeles. The incident took place in November and will also be discussed by Kardashian on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“While [Kim Kardashian] can’t stand the idea of being humiliated by yet another divorce, she doesn’t want to live in a broken marriage either, and she doesn’t know how much longer she can hold on pretending,” the source added.

In response to In Touch Weekly magazine’s report, Gossip Cop has shut down the allegations of an impending divorce, claiming that nothing is “over” between the two of them — and that there is no “$300 million divorce.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West began facing rumors of a possible divorce at the end of last year after the two reportedly began spending time apart as Kardashian recovered from her robbery and West recovered from his breakdown. However, as time has continued, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been spending more and more time together and have been seen frequently in New York City and Los Angeles.

To see more of Kim Kardashian and her family, including her husband Kanye West, tune into new episodes of the 13th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]