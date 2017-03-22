UK Parliament Attack Leaves One Dead, Police Describe It As Terrorist Attack

U.K. parliament buildings are on lockdown after gunfire broke out and several people were seriously injured during several violent incidents early Wednesday, March 22. According to Fox News, a man rushed inside the perimeter of the parliament complex and managed to stab one policeman and threaten another before other officers shot him.

A car on Westminster Bridge has just mowed down at least 5 people. pic.twitter.com/tdCR9I0NgJ — Radosław Sikorski (@sikorskiradek) March 22, 2017

The knife-wielding man attacked the policeman while dozens of tourists were taking photos of the famous historical site and parliamentary business was in full swing inside the buildings.

A witness described what the incident looked like from inside parliament.

“Someone rushed through, attacked a policeman… he appeared to be carrying a knife. We heard lots of gunfire.”

George Eaton, a journalist for British political publication the New Statesman, was at work in the parliament building’s press gallery when the U.K. terrorist attack occurred. He wrote a quick description of what he and others could see from the window of the press gallery.

“From the window of the parliamentary Press Gallery, I have just seen police shoot a man who charged at officers while carrying what appeared to be a knife. A large crowd was seen fleeing the man before he entered the parliamentary estate. After several officers evaded him he was swiftly shot by armed police. Ministers have been evacuated and journalists ordered to remain at their desks.”

The Belfast Telegraph reports that the crowd of tourists and others around the area fled the attacker as he wreaked havoc outside the parliament buildings.

“We were taking photos of Big Ben and we saw all the people running towards us, and then there was an Asian guy in about his 40s carrying a knife about seven or eight inches long.”

Just prior to the attack, a gray car ran over pedestrians on Westminster Bridge. The Irish Times reports that the car was driven by the same person who stabbed the policeman inside the parliament complex perimeter moments later. The attacker drove his car into at least five people on the bridge before “crashing it into railings then running through the gates of the Palace of Westminster and stabbing the officer.”

The New York Times reports that it is unknown at this point whether the car on Westminster Bridge was definitely driven by the knife-wielding suspected terrorist who stabbed the policeman.

Onlookers ran to help the victims who lay on the road in shock or too injured to move. Witnesses said that since emergency vehicles arrived, there appeared to be one victim still lying on the road completely covered with a blanket, suggesting that the victim died from injuries.

BBC News confirmed that a woman died at the scene of the incident and others have “catastrophic injuries.” The BBC also reports that the police are still treating both the hit-and-run on Westminster Bridge and the stabbing as a single terrorist attack on the U.K. parliament.

A doctor at nearby St. Thomas hospital is involved with treating many of the terrorist attack victims, including a young police officer with serious head trauma from the attack who has since been transferred to a hospital with specialists on staff. The doctor said that there were dozens hurt in the attack.

“There were people across the bridge. There were some with minor injuries, some catastrophic. Some had injuries they could walk away from or who have life-changing injuries. There were maybe a dozen [injured].”

President Trump commented immediately upon receiving a briefing on the developing situation, calling it “big news.”

[Featured Image by Matt Dunham/AP Images]