Drake ‘More Life’ His Best Album? 5 Surprising Facts About The Playlist

Some are saying that Drake’s latest album, More Life, is his best one yet. Here are five surprising facts about the highly anticipated playlist.

Drake’s More Life is not exactly even considered an album or a mixtape. Drake dropped More Life on Saturday as a 22-track “playlist.” The rapper released the songs on his OVO Sound Official Radio, iTunes, Tidal, and Spotify for download.

The cover features a photo of Drake’s father and credits “October Firm.” Drake is hardly even heard on some of the tracks on More Life. The playlist features many other artists like Kanye West, Skepta, Black Coffee, Giggs, Young Thug, and Jorja Smith, according to Slate.

Drake even sampled his former flame, Jennifer Lopez’s debut track “If You Had My Love” on his song “Teenage Fever.”

Drake played around with different genres and sounds on More Life. The rapper jumped from house music in “Get It Together,” to Afrobeat in “Madiba Riddim,” to grime on his tracks with Giggs and Septa, according to EW.

However, there are definitely some surprising things about More Life that are not so obvious right away.

For instance, Drake sampled Sonic the Hedgehog on “KMT.” The rapper’s producers Ness and Chef Pasquale slowed down the 2006 game theme music for the beat’s backbone, according to XXL Mag.

Tony Yayo and Danny Brown are also sampled on More Life.

Danny Brown almost signed with 50 Cent’s G-Unit Records in 2010, and Tony Yayo released a mixtape in collaboration with other artists like Lil B called Hawaiian Snow. The two musicians are sampled on the More Life intro “Free Smoke,” using their track “Roll Up.”

The song samples Hiatus Kaiyote’s “Building A Latter” as well.

600 Breezy is featured on the song “Lose You.” At the end of the track, you can hear a voice that says, “Six to six shit. 600 to 7-6, OVO, you know how we rocking. Shout out to my big brother Drizzy and More Life. Six to the world, gang sh*t.” Drake has been close with 600 Breezy, a Chicago rapper, for a few years now.

The track “Lose You” also samples a documentary from 1966 about biker gangs. Noah “40” Shebib’s father made a documentary about the Satan’s Choice biker gang in Toronto, Canada.

Shebib is a part of the OVO crew and a Toronto native.

At the beginning of “Lose You,” the opening monolog from the documentary is sampled.

“I don’t care what society thinks. But they’re nothing anyway. They’re no better than me. Out there you just have to fit into a pattern that somebody’s already laid out for you. Life we live, you have to set your own patterns, your own ideals. You have to handle the whole job yourself.”

No I.D.’s artist Snoh Aalegra sings on More Life’s “Do Not Disturb,” which is the outro track.

No I.D. is a hip-hop music producer known as the “Godfather of Chicago Hip-Hop,” according to Hot New Hip-Hop.

Snoh Aalegra recently dropped a track with Vince Staples.

Did you listen to Drake’s More Life? Let us know what you thought about the rapper’s new music in the comments section below.

