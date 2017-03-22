Dallas Cowboys News: Cowboys Sign Another Quarterback, Bring In Safety For Visit

The Dallas Cowboys had one of their best seasons in a long time last year, and fans are hoping to move ahead even more in 2017. Unfortunately, NFL free agency has not been overly friendly to them, though, as some have considered the past month a “mass exodus,” but not all has been lost. The Cowboys are making moves in the right direction too, as they now have another quarterback and a are bringing in a free agent safety for a visit.

One would have thought that such a great season last year would have made the Cowboys attractive landing locations for free agents. Another frame of mind is that their success would have made current free agents want to re-sign with the team, but the exact opposite has happened in both situations.

Now, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys organization are trying to at least make a few moves in a positive direction. They have been looking at some possible backup quarterbacks to play behind Dak Prescott, and it appears they may have found one.

While the Cowboys still try to figure out what to do with Tony Romo, they are looking at a number of veteran quarterbacks to play behind Prescott. In smart fashion, they have stayed in-house for one of those roster spots by re-signing Kellen Moore.

Pro Football Talk reported that the Cowboys did re-sign Moore to have another quarterback on the roster other than Prescott. Of course, this is all going on during the Romo drama, and the Cowboys need another signal-caller anyway, but they will keep looking at veterans such as Josh McCown and others.

Moore spent three seasons with the Detroit Lions, but he never played in a single game. During his time with the Cowboys, he did play three games in 2015 due to Tony Romo’s injury, but he ended up with just four touchdowns, 779 yards, and six interceptions.

While the Cowboys continue looking to complete their quarterback situation, they are taking looks at improving other positions as well.

The Cowboys had S Robert Blanton in for a visit. He spent last year with Buffalo after four years in Minnesota. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 20, 2017

Blogging The Boys is reporting that due to the losses of two safeties and two cornerbacks, the Cowboys unsurprisingly need to rebuild their secondary. They are hoping that safety Robert Blanton could end up filling a huge need in free agency.

Blanton spent the first four seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings where he started all but four games during that time. Last season, he started 10 games for the Buffalo Bills, but his year was cut short due to an injury in late November that landed him on Injured Reserve.

As things currently stand, Jeff Heath and Byron Jones are the starting safeties for the Cowboys, but they would like more competition coming in for the secondary positions. Kavon Frazier is a draft pick from last year who will also still be in the fight, but they want more veteran free agents to work out.

In just the last few weeks, the Cowboys have lost:

CB Morris Claiborne – Signed with New York Jets

CB Brandon Carr – Agreed to deal with Baltimore Ravens

S J.J. Wilcox – Agreed to deal with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

S Barry Church – Agreed to deal with Jacksonville Jaguars

That’s not even counting the losses of defensive tackles Jack Crawford and Terrell McClain and defensive end Ryan Davis who also left in free agency.

It has been a bit of a tumultuous offseason for the Dallas Cowboys, but they are still looking to make some moves in hopes of having an even more successful 2017 than 2016. Kellen Moore is a valuable asset, but they may still look at having another veteran quarterback come into back up Dak Prescott. Safety Robert Blanton wouldn’t completely replenish their secondary, but it could be a start at strengthening their depleted defense.

[Featured Image by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images]