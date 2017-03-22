Sister Wives: Daughter Maddie Reveals Pregnancy, Mariah Shows Off New Girlfriend

The Sister Wives family is about to get bigger! Kody Brown’s daughter Maddie, who is now Maddie Brush, has been sharing photos of her pregnancy on social media, along with husband Caleb Brush and a growing baby bump. Meanwhile, another Sister Wives daughter, Mariah Brown, has gone public with her relationship with another woman.

As People reports, Brown family patriarch Kody Brown – a Nevada businessman with four wives and 18 children – is about to become a grandfather for the first time. 21-year-old Maddie and her husband Caleb are expecting their first child in May, and to commemorate the occasion, they held a woods-themed baby shower.

Speaking exclusively to People, Maddie explained how her and Caleb’s families are helping the happy couple prepare for the bouncing baby boy.

“We are both really excited and anxious. I think every soon-to-be parent is anxious, but we have so much support from both sides of our family.”

Baby Brush, unlike most babies who will be born this spring, won’t have just two grandmothers, however. He’ll have five: Caleb’s mom, Maddie’s mom (Kody’s “spiritual wife” Janelle Brown), and Janelle and Cody’s three other “sister wives.” That means that the baby will have to learn different terms of endearment to keep them all straight.

“We think it would be super cute to have different names for all the grandmas, like oma, grams or babicka. Grandma said differently or in different languages. Ultimately they get to choose what they are called but my dad [Kody] will probably be grandpa.”

Meanwhile, in other Brown family news, another of Kody’s daughters, Mariah Brown, has revealed that she’s in a relationship with another woman. As Us Magazine reports, Mariah, who came out to her extended family on a January 2017 episode of the show, got acceptance from biological mom Meri, even though the news hit her hard at first.

“I just always expected that she would grow up, meet a guy, get married and have kids. I accept her, I do.”

Now out, and attending college at Westminster College, Mariah recently confirmed on Facebook that she’s in a relationship with Audrey Kriss – and Audrey did the same.

She’s also gushed about the relationship on social media. On her private Twitter account, she praised Audrey for helping her be comfortable with who she is.

“Shoutout to Audrey Kriss for literally changing my life & showing me that who I am is perfectly okay.”

And on her private Instagram account, Mariah joked about taking an interest in her girlfriend’s passions.

“When your girlfriend is an artist, so you pretend to art for a day just for her.”

So who is Audrey Kriss? Well, according to her Facebook profile, she’s from Littleton, Colorado, lives in Salt Lake City (where Westminster College is), and works at Dick’s Sporting Goods. Beyond that, however, The Inquisitr will give the young lady her privacy, as she would likely appreciate.

For those not familiar with Sister Wives, the show follows Nevada advertising executive Kody Brown and the goings-on in his family, which includes legal wife Robyn and three “sister wives” Meri, Janelle, and Christine. Between them, the family, which practices the now-illegal (and, officially within the church, discontinued) practice of polygamy, has 18 children.

However, the family is not what one would think of when thinking of fundamentalist Mormon polygamists: the women dress in modern clothes, and they form the heart of the family (as opposed to the more patriarchal tradition in other polygamist Mormon communities). And like all families, the Brown family has its share of problems, from minor squabbles to a divorce, and everything in between.

As of this writing, TLC has not announced if and when Sister Wives will be returning for a new season.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]