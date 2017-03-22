WWE ‘SmackDown’ Sees AJ Styles And Shane McMahon Copy Prince William’s Dad Dance

With WrestleMania 33 right around the corner, the WWE is working hard to build a story for the AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon match. There is no real history between Styles and McMahon, but a feud has been building between the two over the last few weeks. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Styles was “fired” from SmackDown last week after attacking McMahon in a parking garage. The segment saw Styles smash McMahon through a car window, and later in the show, McMahon challenged Styles to settle their differences in the ring at WrestleMania 33. Of course, that was never likely to be the end of the story.

Just as Roman Reigns exacted his revenge on The Undertaker on Monday Night Raw, last night’s SmackDown saw McMahon claim retribution for last week’s attack by Styles. In the wake of last week’s incident Styles was fired from SmackDown by General Manager Daniel Bryan. As reported on the official WWE website, this week’s SmackDown opened with Styles barging into Bryans office to inform him that he was not fired. Styles went on to confront McMahon and tell him that his challenge to meet at WrestleMania 33 was accepted.

Styles told the WWE universe that he wasn’t sorry for attacking McMahon, and he “enjoyed putting his fist into McMahon’s face.” AJ added that seeing McMahon’s eye swelling up had made “his heart swell.”

One might have assumed that the buildup to AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon was complete, but the WWE network had one more card to play. SmackDown closed with Styles waiting in the parking garage to ambush McMahon. Seemingly unknown to Styles, McMahon was in the ring calling him out. Styles made his way to the ring to face McMahon, and a war of words soon broke into something much more entertaining.

Shane McMahon And AJ Styles Kick Off In A Scene Reminiscent Of Prince William’s Dad Dancing

McMahon had been in the ring calling out Styles to settle their differences “man to man.” McMahon claimed that Styles had “blindsided” him, and he said that if Styles didn’t come to the ring, he was going looking for him. Styles appeared saying that he was angry because he thought he had “the main event at WrestleMania, and now I don’t.” In a rather strange segment, Styles admitted that he “had made a mistake.” It seems that Shane McMahon wasn’t in a forgiving mood.

Styles entered the ring saying that he wanted to “look McMahon in the eyes and sincerely apologize.” As soon as The Phenomenal One entered the ring, McMahon attacked. In a scene, reminiscent of Prince William’s “dad dancing” in Verbier, McMahon and AJ danced around the ring swinging at each other. Of course, they ended up outside the ring, and as reported by Wrestling Inc., the battle continued with McMahon smashing Styles through the announcer’s table and battering him with a monitor. The segment ended with McMahon pointing up at the WrestleMania 33 advertising sign with a clear message of intent for Styles.

Many commentators have questioned the wisdom of putting Styles up against McMahon at WrestleMania 33. Styles is a prodigious talent, arguably the best wrestler in the WWE stable. Many feel his talents are wasted on a WrestleMania match with McMahon, but the WWE are facing a huge dilemma. Many of the WWE’s top stars are either retiring or are already semi-retired. Huge names like The Undertaker, Triple H, and McMahon himself are at the end of their careers. Others, like The Rock and Hulk Hogan, have left the WWE network for one reason or another.

To date, the WWE has failed to elevate any of its regular stars to the level of acclaim enjoyed by those legends who are at the end of their careers. The next year could well be a pivotal one for the WWE. Viewing figures have been dropping and must be in danger of further falls if people like AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, and Braun Strowman don’t replace them. What better way to elevate those stars in the eyes of the WWE universe than have them defeat the legends at WrestleMania 33?

