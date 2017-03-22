Is Angelina Jolie Dating After Brad Pitt Split?

Is Angelina Jolie ready to move on from her divorce from Brad Pitt with someone new?

As she and Pitt tend to their ongoing divorce and custody proceedings, a source claims Angelina Jolie, a mother of six, may be ready to fall in love again.

“[Angelina Jolie] has many interests and many concerns in life and is mostly concerned with being a mom first, but she is also human and like everyone else she wants to be in love,” a source told Hollywood Life on March 21. “There is nobody in particular on the radar, but she is allowing herself to have all options open as she begins to dive into a future romantic life.”

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016 after two years of marriage. However, the couple had been together for over a decade and shared six children with one another; three of whom they adopted from countries around the world, including Cambodia, Vietnam, and Ethiopia.

At the time when Angelina Jolie filed for divorce, TMZ shared a report in which they suggested the actress had left her husband due to a conflict over the children, as well as his alleged substance abuse and anger problem. As the outlet explained, Angelina Jolie requested full physical custody of her six kids; Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8, in her filing because she was said to be “extremely upset” with Pitt’s parenting methods.

Months after Angelina Jolie’s filing, Brad Pitt was tied to actress Kate Hudson, and she was linked to actor Jared Leto.

At the time Angelina Jolie began facing rumors of a dating relationship with Jared Leto, who she had worked with in the past, it was noted that she and Pitt had feuded over Leto during their short-lived marriage.

“[Angelina Jolie] and [Brad Pitt] fought about [Jared Leto] a lot over the years, he was someone Brad was really threatened by,” an insider revealed to Hollywood Life. “Brad always felt like he couldn’t trust Angelina when it came to Jared.”

“[Angelina Jolie] knew Jared was a sore spot with Brad, so anytime she wanted to push his buttons she’d bring up Jared and talked about how much she loved working with him and how talented he is,” the insider continued. “She even sent him a script behind Brad’s back a couple of years ago.”

Angelina Jolie and Jared Leto worked together on Girl, Interrupted in 1999 and on Alexander in 2004; just before Jolie struck up an on-set romance with Pitt, who was married to Jennifer Aniston at the time while filming their 2005 film, Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

In other Angelina Jolie news, a source last year claimed she was having trouble keeping her kids happy after taking them from their family home in Los Feliz with Pitt and moving to a rental home in nearby Malibu.

“Angelina Jolie has been struggling with keeping the kids happy,” an insider told Hollywood Life months ago. “It’s been weeks since the kids moved out of their home and they are getting homesick. The children are sad, miss the huge house they grew up in, and have been complaining to Angelina that they want to go home.”

In addition to their time in Malibu, Angelina Jolie and her children have also been seen traveling the world to the U.K. and to Cambodia, and over the holidays, they were photographed in Colorado, where they enjoyed skiing lessons before shopping in Crested Butte. As for their time with Pitt, the children have not been photographed publicly with their father since his split from Angelina Jolie.

