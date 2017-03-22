Watch USA Vs. Puerto Rico Live Stream: World Baseball Classic Final, Start Time

The 40th and final game of the 2017 World Baseball Classic will live stream from Dodger Stadium Wednesday night. And when the final pitch is thrown, either Team USA or Team Puerto Rico will claim its first championship in the fourth edition of baseball’s only worldwide, international professional championship.

The USA team, despite hailing from the country that invented the game of baseball, will appear in the World Baseball Classic final for the first time. For Puerto Rico, Wednesday’s game will mark their second straight championship final berth, after losing to the Dominican Republic in the 2013 WBC championship game.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the team USA Vs. Team Puerto Rico World Baseball Classic 2017 Final, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, March 22 — 9 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time Time and Atlantic Standard Time, in Puerto Rico.

Twenty-five-year-old Toronto Blue Jays righty Marcus Stroman gets his third start of the tournament and second straight against Puerto Rico — after allowing the first six batters to reach on singles back on March 17 in game eventually won by Puerto Rico.

Stroman, whose mother is Puerto Rican, had the option of playing for that team, but the Medford, New York, native chose to represent his own home country instead. On the other hand, Puerto Rico starter Seth Lugo, a top prospect for the New York Mets, was born and raise in Louisiana. However, because his grandmother is Puerto Rican, he became eligible to pitch for the Puerto Rican WBC squad.

“Growing up, I’ve always thought of myself as Puerto Rican, even though I am from Louisiana and stuff,” Lugo told USA Today. “But I’m proud to be on this side rather than the other side.”

Lugo already has a 2-0 record for Puerto Rico in the tournament, surrendering just three runs in 11 innings pitched.

In a short stint with the Mets last season, Lugo looked impressive with a 5-2 mark and 2.67 ERA in 67 innings pitched.

To watch a preview of the 2017 World Baseball Classic Final pitting Team USA against Puerto Rico, click on the video below (courtesy of USA Today).

Watch highlights of the Puerto Rico victory over Team USA by a 6-5 final score in the following video.

To watch the Team USA vs. Team Puerto Rico World Baseball Classic championship final game live stream from 56,000-seat Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, go to the MLB Network site at this link. The free World Baseball Classic live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider. However, there are two ways to watch the dramatic final game even without cable login credentials — including a free, legal option.

To watch the World Baseball Classic championship final showdown live stream for free, sign up for a seven-day free trial of the DirecTV Now online TV package, which can be found by clicking on this link. While providing credit card information will be required, canceling the package before the seven-day free trial expires will prevent any charges, allowing fans to watch the Team USA vs. Team Puerto Rico World Baseball Classic final stream live without charges.

Fans who purchase a subscription to MLB.TV will also be able to watch Team USA vs. Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball final stream live online. Go to this link to explore the MLB.TV option.

A Spanish-language live stream of the Team USA vs. Team Puerto Rico World Baseball Classic final matchup is available via WatchESPN at this link, or by downloading the WatchESPN app for mobile devices.

