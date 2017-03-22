Mel Kiper’s 2017 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Browns Take Garrett, Trubisky In 1st Round

For those who obsessively follow NFL rumors and mock drafts, no one’s predictions mean more when it comes to the 2017 NFL Draft than ESPN’s Mel Kiper, who just released his third 2017 mock draft. Published in his recent subscription-required article for ESPN, not a whole lot changed for Kiper since he published his second mock draft. It’s no surprise that he has the Cleveland Browns taking North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubinsky in the first round, as very few analysts believe the team has any interest in keeping Brock Osweiler, who they recently acquired in a trade from the Denver Broncos.

Who is Mel Kiper?

Kiper has put in the work at ESPN to earn his reputation as the NFL Draft guru. He’s been a top NFL draft analyst for ESPN for more than 30 years, beginning in 1984. He contributes regularly to SportsCenter, is a regular on ESPN Radio, and also writes for ESPN Insider, where his latest mock draft was revealed.

Mel Kiper’s Latest 2017 NFL Mock Draft

With the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft — and a second first-round choice at No. 12 that originally belonged to the Philadelphia Eagles — the Cleveland Browns have been the source of a lot of rumors and speculation in the off-season. Almost every NFL analyst has the Browns going with Myles Garrett as the 2017 No. 1 draft pick, a defensive end out of Texas A&M who is viewed by most as the best available player in this year’s NFL Draft. Eleven picks later, Kiper has Cleveland picking the first quarterback of the draft, taking North Carolina’s Mitch Trubinsky right before the Arizona Cardinals choose Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson with the No. 13 overall pick.

As noted by Bleacher Report, Kiper’s mock draft has a lot in common with fellow ESPN NFL analyst Todd McShay’s mock draft, as both men left all quarterbacks out of their top 10 picks. Mel Kiper’s entire first round mock draft is below.

Cleveland Browns — Myles Garrett (Texas A&M, defensive end) San Francisco 49ers — Solomon Thomas (Stanford, defensive lineman) Chicago Bears — Jamal Adams (LSU, safety) Jacksonville Jaguars — Jonathan Allen (Alabama, defensive lineman) Tennessee Titans — Marshon Lattimore (Ohio State, cornerback) New York Jets — OJ Howard (Alabama, tight end) Los Angeles Chargers — Malik Hooker (Ohio State, safety) Carolina Panthers — Leonard Fournette (LSU, running back) Cincinnati Bengals — Takkarist McKinley (UCLA, outside linebacker) Buffalo Bills — Mike Williams (Clemson, wide receiver) New Orleans Saints — Haason Reddick (Temple, linebacker) Cleveland Browns — Mitch Trubinsky (North Carolina, quarterback) Arizona Cardinals — Deshaun Watson (Clemson, quarterback) Philadelphia Eagles — Gareon Conley (Ohio State, cornerback) Indianapolis Colts — Reuben Foster (Alabama, inside linebacker) Baltimore Ravens — Ryan Ramczyk (Wisconsin, offensive tackle) Washington Redskins — Christian McCaffrey (Stanford, running back) Tennessee Titans — John Ross (Washington, wide receiver) Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Corey Davis (Western Michigan, wide receiver) Denver Broncos — David Njoku (Miami, tight end) Detroit Lions — Charles Harris (Missouri, defensive end) Miami Dolphins — Forrest Lamp (Western Kentucky, offensive guard) New York Giants — Derek Barnett (Tennessee, defensive end) Oakland Raiders — Tre’Davious White (LSU, cornerback) Houston Texans — Cam Robinson (Alabama, offensive tackle) Seattle Seahawks — Kevin King (Washington, cornerback) Kansas City Chiefs — Zay Jones (East Carolina, wide receiver) Dallas Cowboys — Jabrill Peppers (Michigan, safety) Green Bay Packers — Dalvin Cook (Florida State, running back) Pittsburgh Steelers — Tyus Bowser (Houston, outside linebacker) Atlanta Falcons — Taco Charlton (Michigan, defensive end) New Orleans Saints — Marlon Humphrey (Alabama, cornerback)

RELATED NFL NEWS AND NFL RUMORS BY THE INQUISITR

When is the 2017 NFL Draft?

The 2017 NFL Draft will take place over three days, April 27-29, at Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. The 2017 NFL Season begins on September 7.

[Featured Image by Joe Robbins/Getty Images]