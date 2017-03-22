Lisa Vanderpump Working Against Yulin Festival Despite Hong Kong Drama?

Lisa Vanderpump traveled to Hong Kong with the entire cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, because she wanted to go to China to inspire change. For years, the Yulin festival had been occurring, where people would torture dogs and then eat them because they believe that torturing the dogs will make the dog meat more tender. Lisa has been fighting to shut down the festival, which appears to be an uphill battle. But when the ladies all traveled to Hong Kong, the first couple of days were spent sightseeing and the group had two dramatic dinners. So far, the trip hasn’t been about Yulin at all.

According to a new tweet, Lisa Vanderpump is still advocating for change even though she’s back in the United States. This season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump has really focused on her passion for dogs. Not only has she tried to influence the Yulin festival to shut down, but she has also opened a care center for dogs in Los Angeles. Just this week, she asked people to go to congress to influence the United States to do something about the festival, which has affected her so much.

“What’s harder, shielding ourselves from the atrocious truth? Or facing it, dealing with it so we can implement change? #tough #stopyulinforever,” Lisa Vanderpump tweeted earlier this month after the festival was discussed on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, to which one person wrote, “I’m dedicating my life to ending Yulin watching was the hardest thing I’ve ever done but I had 2 they need us.”

Lisa replied, “Contact congress res 30,” encouraging people to go to congress to inspire more action with the eventual goal of shutting down the festival altogether.

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the ladies are still in Hong Kong and the focus has been on the tensions within the group. As last night’s episode ended, Lisa Rinna dropped a bombshell, as she had the speculation that Dorit Kemsley and her husband are doing cocaine at their home during dinner parties. It is surely a speculation that will cause drama and gossip for the rest of the trip.

But Lisa Vanderpump may be firm in why they are in China to begin with. She wants to stop the festival from taking place and she does have some supporters with her. Even though Eileen Davidson didn’t march with her last year in the march she had planned in Los Angeles, Davidson was rattled after watching a video that Lisa had put together for her documentary.

“As a fellow animal lover, I was very intrigued to learn more about the Yulin Dog Meat Festival. Lisa Vanderpump gave an open invite, and I decided to come along and learn more about the work she’s doing. I got to see the atrocities of the Yulin Festival and gained a deeper understanding for Lisa V.’s passion. I, myself, have been rescuing dogs my whole life. If nothing else, I feel like maybe we both understand each other a little better now. This might have been a real turning point for the two of us,” Eileen has written in her blog about the festival, which is why she wanted to go with Lisa Vanderpump to China, according to Bravo.

No word on what the ladies will be doing in China to stop the festival, and Vanderpump hasn’t really talked about her plans on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It is possible that this trip will take up several episodes, so they can cover Lisa’s mission in China as well as the gossip between the ladies.

What do you think of Lisa Vanderpump’s constant fight to shut down this festival? Do you think she will succeed?

