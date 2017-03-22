Quite the impressive backstory is being created for two newborns in South Carolina. They were born on the same day and at the same hospital, with the boy named Romeo and the girl named Juliet. Before the names were given, the parents did not know each other, but both sets of parents are amused, and there seem to be no houses divided.

But this is not a story of woe than this of Juliet and her Romeo, because the two families are getting an enormous amount of attention at Coastal Carolina Hospital in South Carolina. The two babies, who were delivered eighteen hours apart by the same doctor, at the same hospital, are both doing well. Both sets of parents say that they chose the names in advance, and long before getting to the hospital.

Juliet’s parents, Christiana Shifflett, and Allan Umana of Bluffton, South Carolina say that they came up with the name over a month ago.

“We had picked the name out months ago. We wanted a J name to go with our son’s name, Jonas. We picked Juliet because we were watching the TV show Psych and the character’s name is Jules.”

Juliet’s dad laughs that she is not even a day old, and she’s making news.

“Our kid’s already famous and she’s only a day old.”

Romeo’s parents, Morgan and Edwin Hernandez of Beaufort, South Carolina, said they also agreed to the name made famous by Shakespearean months ago, but they weren’t thinking about the Bard when they selected the name Romeo Hernandez.

“It’s funny because we didn’t even name him Romeo after Shakespeare. We named him after a singer named Romeo Santos that my husband and I both love.”

The story hit the news when the hospital photographer, Cassie Clayschulte posted photos of the babies to her Facebook page, sharing their first names, Romeo and Juliet, and saying that they would make a cute little couple

“Both parents had picked these names out early on in their pregnancies and neither couple knew each other until they met today! Both babies have full heads of hair and already make the cutest couple!”

But as Juliet, with her cute pink and Romeo, with his full head of hair get ready to leave the hospital, parting will be such sweet sorrow. Clayschulte say that Romeo and Juliet have even more in common than their Elizabethan names, made famous in the play by William Shakespeare. And like the play, Clayschulte believes that the fates had a hand in this one.

“It was just a coincidence. They were both actually scheduled to be induced on March 26, but they both came early which is so neat. It just shows even more that it’s fate — they just happened to be in the room next to each other.”

And it was Cassie Clayschulte that made the connection, and told each set of parents about the other after checking with the nurse’s station to make sure she had heard it right. Clayschulte asked permission, and posted the photos of Romeo and Juliet on Facebook with the heading “Star Crossed Babies.”

“Sunday afternoon in Bluffton, South Carolina at 2:06pm, Morgan and Edwin Hernandez welcomed their baby into the world and named him Romeo.18 hours and 8 minutes later, in the next room, Christiana and Allan Shifflett welcomed a baby girl and named her… that’s right…..Juliet! Both parents had picked these names out early on in their pregnancies and neither couple knew each other until they met today! Both babies have full heads of hair and already make the cutest couple!

Photos by Cassie Clayshulte Photography at Coastal Carolina Hospital.”

What do you think of Shakespearean names? Do you think the fates had a hand in this star-crossed meeting?

