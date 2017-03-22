Josh Duggar Sued Over Using Other Man’s Picture For Ashley Madison Scandal

Josh Duggar is dealing with a lawsuit now on top of the backlash from his sex scandals. In Touch Weekly shared that Josh is being sued for using another man’s photo when he posted on the Ashley Madison website looking for someone to cheat on his wife with and the man is not happy about it all. Matt McCarthy is the man who was in the picture that Josh Duggar used on the site, and he is not happy.

Matt decided to file a lawsuit against Josh Duggar for using his pics because he is saying that Josh using his pics caused him loss of work, harassment from the public and prolonged pain and embarrassment. The pictures went viral after it was revealed that Josh Duggar had been using the site to cheat on his pregnant wife, Anna.

Right now, Josh Duggar is working as a used car salesman in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Reports are that Josh was served with the lawsuit at his place of employment. They will be going to court on May 15 for this case. It came out in August of 2015 that Josh Duggar had paid the Ashley Madison website $249 so that he would be guaranteed to find someone to cheat on his wife with within three months.

Back in August of 2016, People shared that Matt McCarthy was filing a lawsuit against Josh Duggar. At the time, Matt said he was being teased and called “DJ Duggar” and “Duggar’s boy toy.” He went on to say that it inflicted upon him “prolonged pain and suffering, anxiety, depression, embarrassment, humiliation, loss of self-esteem and extreme and severe mental anguish and emotional distress including but not limited to frequent panic attacks, disruption of sleep and insomnia, mood changes, fits of anger, a loss of interest in pursuing both professional and personal endeavors, and a complete loss of self-confidence.”

Matt also said that because of what Josh Duggar did his family, who is very religious and close, were also dealing with harassment over the pictures being used. He said that Josh, acted willfully, maliciously and impressively … with full and deliberate disregard for the consequences [to McCarthy]” and that McCarthy “reasonably fears that he will continue to be shunned, avoided, embarrassed and subjected to ridicule.”

After this all happened, Josh Duggar spoke out in a statement and apologized. He admitted to it all. Josh said, “I have been the biggest hypocrite ever. I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living and am grieved for the hurt, pain and disgrace my sin has caused my wife and family, and most of all Jesus and all those who profess faith in Him.” He also went on to go to sex rehab to get help. Since then, Josh is still with his wife Anna Duggar, and things are going well for them. They are actually expecting their fifth child right now.

Josh may be dealing with a lawsuit, but his marriage seems to be fixed. At this time, he is still not allowed to be on any of the Duggar shows on TLC. Instead, they even make sure that they hide him from the cameras at events such as his sister Jinger’s wedding.

