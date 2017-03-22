WWE Rumors: Update On The Rock Appearing At ‘WrestleMania 33’?

With just a few week to go before wrestling’s biggest night at WrestleMania, the WWE rumors mill is in overdrive.

The biggest speculation, of course, revolves around who will make a special guest appearance. With Hulk Hogan claiming that he won’t be at WrestleMania this year, there’s one more option that many fans are considering. Will Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who will be beginning a promotional run for his new film, The Fate of the Furious, make another surprise appearance at WrestleMania?

And, as one of the most beloved and famous wrestlers of all time, it only makes sense that The Rock would appear at WrestleMania. Or does it?

According to the latest WWE rumors from Still Real to Us, it makes sense that people would think that The Rock would be at WrestleMania. He’s been there, after all, for the past six years. Fans also know that he won’t be squaring off in a real match because if he were, the brass at the WWE would have announced it a long time ago.

But according to the outlet, The Rock’s real role in WrestleMania is designed to be a total surprise, so anything can happen.

The Rock after hearing about #Paige getting hacked and how thats going to affect his movie investment with her pic.twitter.com/SiknspotDs — Vince 22 (@VinceGagliardi) March 18, 2017

Meanwhile, according to the latest WWE rumors from Comic Book, no less of an authority than Triple H has revealed why The Rock keeps coming back to WrestleMania, even though at this stage of his career, he’s much more famous than most of the other wrestlers — save, perhaps, for Hulk Hogan — that have come before or since.

The outlet spoke to the wrestling legend and authority figure, and he stated that The Rock keeps coming back to the WWE because he likes the fan adulation.

“When 101,000 fans are chanting your name and going crazy, there is nothing – I mean nothing – that gives you that adrenaline rush like that. It’s why The Rock comes back. He’s busy, trust me, he’s making movies, he’s making TV shows, his production company is all over the place. He pretty much owns Hollywood, and it’s that charisma that is the reason why. But he still gravitates back into WWE because of that fan base, because of that connection. You just cannot get that anywhere else. It’s visceral, it’s palpable.”

Why was The Rock having a standoff with thin air????? pic.twitter.com/DN6IZWhcOl — the finesse god (@donmabika) March 12, 2017

Finally, according to the latest WWE rumors from The International Business Times, it’s likely that The Rock will be in attendance for WrestleMania this year because of the induction of some of the biggest legends into the WWE Hall of Fame.

It’s already been announced, of course, that Kurt Angle will be inducted. Now, there’s some talk that “Stone Cold” Steve Austin — who has been at the event for the past two years — will probably make an appearance as well.

And, there’s more. There is some speculation that even if Kurt Angle, The Rock, or Stone Cold Steve Austin never step inside the ring again to fight at this year’s WrestleMania, they definitely will again at some point in the future. With the rumors circulating that Kurt Angle may take the place of the recently-fired Mick Foley as the GM of Monday Night Raw, wrestling fans will definitely be able to see Kurt Angle back in the ring at least one more time for good measure.

Now, it’s your turn. What do you think of the latest round of WWE rumors? Do you think The Rock will be at WrestleMania, and if so, in what capacity?

Leave your thoughts about the latest WWE rumors in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]