WWE News: Roman Reigns Takes Down The Undertaker, ‘WrestleMania’ Feud Escalates

On April 2, WWE wrestling superstar The Undertaker will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, which will take place at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Of course, the match between Reigns and The Undertaker is hardly breaking news. The fact that Reigns entered the ring at the 2017 Royal Rumble to eliminate The Undertaker made it clear that the WWE network had WrestleMania plans for them both. There is no real history between Reigns and the Deadman, but the WWE Network has used both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown, to build several storylines.

In their own version of basketball’s March Madness, the WWE has been busy creating stories for matches that otherwise made little sense to the WWE universe. Matches between AJ Styles and Shane McMahon and between Triple H vs. Seth Rollins have featured high on recent editions of SmackDown and Raw, but The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns is arguably WrestleMania 33’s most important bout.

On the face of it, The Undertaker Vs. Roman Reigns looks like a pointless match. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, when the WWE ran a poll on its website asking who The Undertaker should face at WrestleMania, Roman Reigns was at the bottom of the list. The fans wanted to see The Undertaker face off with John Cena. The Undertaker and Cena have met five times, and they have two wins each, along with one no result. Fans wanted to see them split that tie at wrestling’s biggest event.

With The Undertaker reportedly heading into retirement and with Cena’s increased TV and movie commitments, we may never see that tie broken. The Undertaker is widely rumored to need a hip replacement, and it is unlikely that he will return to wrestling after that surgery. That may well be the reason that Vince McMahon cooled on the idea of Cena vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33.

Roman Reigns Spears The Undertaker As WrestleMania 33 Feud Develops

The Undertakers impending retirement is the reason that The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns is a massive match at WrestleMania 33. The Deadman is one of the most popular stars ever to have graced the WWE’s squared circle, but Roman Reigns isn’t a major fan favorite at all. In fact, he is the most unpopular wrestler on the WWE brand. Reigns has long been seen as Vince McMahon’s “golden boy,” and he has been pushed as the face of the WWE networks since his arrival almost six years ago.

The promotion of Reigns simply hasn’t worked, and fans just cannot warm to him, but that could be about to change. In recent weeks, we have seen a different side of Reigns as he has had dust-ups with The Undertaker and Braun Strowman. Forbes claims that this is further evidence that we are being prepared for a Roman Reigns heel turn. Let’s face it; the promotion of Reigns as a babyface hasn’t exactly been a roaring success. Reigns is booed every time he enters the ring, and he was even the first face to be voted the WWE’s “Most Hated Wrestler.”

His unpopularity makes Reigns a prime candidate for a heel turn, and there would be no better way to set it up than by having Reigns cheat his way to a win over The Undertaker. It has been interesting to note that confrontations between Reigns and The Undertaker have taken place in the shadow of Braun Strowman. As reported on the official WWE website The Undertaker interrupted this week’s Monday Night Raw match between Strowman and Reigns. That segment ended with Reigns spearing the Deadman, and gaining a modicum of revenge for being choke slammed by the Taker of Souls a couple of weeks back.

That first confrontation featured a segment in which Strowman backed down from The Undertaker. That could be a hint that Strowman will face The Undertaker at a future WWE PPV event. It is arguably more likely that it will be used to build a feud between Strowman and Reigns, but is that likely if Reigns turns heel?

Doubtless, those questions will be answered in the aftermath of WrestleMania 33, but The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns is being used to boost Reigns. If the match proves to be The Deadman’s final bow, then it’s clear that Reigns is being groomed as his successor.

[Featured Image by WWE]