Eden Sassoon On What She Learned From Lisa Rinna’s Cocaine Bombshell

Eden Sassoon sat in silence as the accusations started flying on this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which aired last night. As it turns out, Eden isn’t in the middle of the drama that’s playing out in Hong Kong. Dorit Kemsley and Erika Girardi are finally dealing with the tension that has been building up between them, and it turns out that Lisa Rinna and Eileen Davidson are also indirectly getting involved. While Eileen made an insensitive comment by mistake, Rinna decided to insert herself into the conversation by asking Dorit about her and her husband possibly doing cocaine.

According to a new Bravo report, Eden Sassoon revealed that she had learned something from these ladies. Apparently, it isn’t about making baseless accusations or perhaps avoiding going on boats where you can’t escape the drama. Instead, Sassoon is revealing that she’s learned to eat before going out with the ladies as the food may never arrive if people get into fights.

“Note to Self: Eat before you go to dinner with these women, or you might not eat,” Eden Sassoon explains about her lesson learned in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, revealing that she just wanted to eat as she was very hungry.

Of course, the ladies were fairly split as to who was in the wrong. None of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies thought that Erika Girardi was cold and rude, which was something that Dorit Kemsley kept trying to say. Eden was somewhat silent throughout the entire boat ride where the confrontation took place, but she did have some opinions afterward.

“We went back to the hotel; I was with Rinna, Erika and Eileen. Erika was still very emotional, and it was hard to see her so upset. But it was nice to see that side of her, and I think everyone needed to see her being vulnerable. Erika is not cold, and everyone can see that very clearly after Hong Kong,” Eden Sassoon explains in her blog, coming to Erika’s defense as she didn’t see her as cold.

Even though Eden Sassoon has only been on the show this season, Sassoon knows that there are some things off limits. One of them is the children of the wives, as they never signed up for the show. Plus, the children are innocent and going after them seems to be a harsh way to hurt people. The other one, which is rather new, is the husbands. Lisa Rinna learned that the hard way a few years ago when Kim Richards hinted that Harry Hamlin had cheated on Lisa. And yet, Rinna brought up Dorit’s husband; something Eden Sassoon was surprised about.

“Rinna brings up the husband…now they are yelling in the restaurant! Eileen accidentally brings up kids, now there is crying and louder yelling in the restaurant. This is #Insane! It kept going and going and going. I JUST WANTED DINNER. Everything was out of control, and I didn’t say one word, literally. HAHA,” Sassoon explains in her blog about the final dinner where Rinna brought up the cocaine accusation, explaining later about Eileen Davidson, “I switched seats with Rinna after the blowout to sit next to Eileen. Everyone knew she didn’t mean to talk about Erika’s son. That was not intentional at all; it was just something that came out in the moment. Eileen loves Erika.”

Of course, Eden Sassoon doesn’t have a husband that the other ladies could go after, but she has been vulnerable, talking about her previous addictions and her sister, who passed away from an overdose.

What do you think of Eden Sassoon’s commentary? Are you surprised that she’s keeping it light and entertaining, given that the cocaine accusation is rather serious?

[Featured Image by Leon Bennett/Getty Images]