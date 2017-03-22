The Bachelor’s Nick And Vanessa Are Getting Along Just Fine, They Tell Ellen

The Bachelor‘s Nick and Vanessa have a message for haters and critics who think their relationship is a sham. They want everyone to know they’re getting along just fine, as they told Ellen DeGeneres on her show today.

Nick Viall stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show to plug his appearance on this season’s Dancing With The Stars, where he’s competing with dance partner Peta Murgatroyd, but of course, the conversation turned to his relationship with Vanessa. Specifically, Ellen wanted to talk about rumors that the couple isn’t happy – rumors which started when the couple appeared on the post-Bachelor finale special “After the Final Rose.” In case you missed it, the couple’s appearance on that show has been described by viewers as awkward, leading to speculation that they’re simply putting on as a couple just for the cameras.

Ellen turned to Vanessa, who was in the audience, for comment. Surprisingly, Vanessa was pretty candid about the special.

“I didn’t think [it was awkward]. I think we both went in it wanting to be honest and open about couples, you know, sometimes things can get tough. But we’re very committed to each other, we love each other, and that’s what we’re focusing on.”

Observers watching the couple since “After the Final Rose” aren’t so convinced that the couple is going to last, however.

As the Daily Mail reports, paparazzi spotted the happy couple looking not so happy during a routine outing in Hollywood last week. Dressed in workout gear, the two were seen walking down the street not touching each other. Nick had his headphones in his ears and his arms folded, while Vanessa bore a serious expression on her face.

Once the pair noticed they were on camera, however, they both perked right up. They suddenly found their smiles and started laughing with one another.

Never willing to let a juicy story go, the tabloid press has even gone so far as to consult with a body language expert to pick apart what’s going on (or not going on) between Nick and Vanessa. Dr. Lillian Glass scrutinized every frame of that “After the Final Rose” appearance for OK Magazine, and her findings are not good.

“Ms. Grimaldi speaks in a monotone… Nick has a mask-like smile where he doesn’t show his teeth. This means they are both tense about the subject of marriage and a future together.”

Hamilton Spectator Debra Yeo notes that relationships are difficult; even under the best of circumstances. But in Nick and Vanessa’s case, where their relationship came about from a reality TV competition, and their every move has been scrutinized since then. This means the odds are stacked against them.

“In any other situation, if you got engaged to someone after dating them for mere weeks — while they simultaneously dated other people — the question wouldn’t be ‘Are you getting married?’ The question would be ‘Are you out of your mind?'”

Unfortunately, history isn’t on Nick and Vanessa’s side. As Just Jared notes, while The Bachelor and its spinoff shows are good at creating B-List reality TV celebrities, they’re not so good at creating lasting relationships. Over more than 30 seasons of the various shows in the franchise, fewer than 10 couples lasted for a year or more. And as for The Bachelor specifically; in 21 seasons, only one contestant wound up marrying the woman he was paired up with on the show. According to Wet Paint, Season 17 Bachelor Sean Lowe and his chosen, Catherine Giudici, are still happily married.

How long do you think it will be until The Bachelor‘s Nick and Vanessa break up?

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]