Rob Kardashian Could Get His Own Dating Reality Show After Blac Chyna Split

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have officially called it quits, but if Kris Jenner has it her way, the new dad won’t be single for long.

According to a new report, Rob Kardashian’s mom is hoping to see her son move on from his troubled relationship with Blac Chyna, which ended last month. Now, Kris is said to be working on a new show for the 30-year-old sock designer.

“[Kris has been] in talks with TV execs about a show called Rob’s Romance,” an insider revealed to Life & Style magazine on March 22. “She’s already writing up a synopsis. It’ll have a similar vibe to The Bachelor in that Rob will go on dates with a variety of women in the hopes of finding the one.”

Rob Kardashian began dating Blac Chyna in early 2016, and just months later, the couple confirmed they were engaged and expecting a baby.

In the months that followed Rob Kardashian’s engagement and baby announcement, he and his now-ex-fiancee began filming their reality show Rob & Blac, and months later, in November 2016, they welcomed daughter Dream Renee Kardashian.

Throughout Rob Kardashian’s relationship with Blac Chyna, the couple often feuded publicly with one another and were bombarded by cheating allegations on numerous occasions. Now, Kris Jenner hopes to find someone new for her only son and reportedly plans to do so with the potential new series.

“Some of the girls will be wined and dined by [Rob Kardashian] at popular celebrity hot spots, but others will be taken to fast food restaurants like Taco Bell or Burger King,” the Life & Style magazine insider explained. “Kris wants to identify the gold diggers who want Rob for his fame and fortune. She wants Rob to meet someone who loves him for who he is.”

“Not only does Kris want to find [Rob Kardashian] the perfect girlfriend, she also hopes a dating show will take his mind off Blac Chyna,” the insider noted.

In addition to her hopes for Rob Kardashian, the Life & Style magazine source continued on, revealing that Kris Jenner certainly wouldn’t mind making a hefty profit from her son’s potential series.

Rob Kardashian appeared on his family’s reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, for several years before walking away from the series in 2012 due to struggles with depression and a substantial weight gain. Following his exit, Kris Jenner was seen talking to a friend about her son’s weight gain and noting he had put on a reported 100 pounds.

After Rob Kardashian quit the E! Network series, he began living a reclusive life at the home of his sister, Khloe Kardashian. In fact, he was seen just a handful of times in the years that followed his show exit. Then, after striking up a romance with Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian returned to the show and began stepping out in Los Angeles more frequently.

Since splitting from Blac Chyna in February, Rob Kardashian has been keeping a much lower profile, but when it comes to social media, he’s remained active and often shares photos of his daughter and other members of his family.

As for what’s been happening with Blac Chyna, she recently spoke to Cosmopolitan South Africa and revealed she’s “in it for the long haul” with Rob Kardashian.

“I feel like every person who’s in a long-term relationship, or who is committed to their person, goes through ups and downs,” she explained, via a report by Just Jared on March 20.

