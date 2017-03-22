Tamar Braxton Reveals All About New Music, Vince Herbert Domestic Violence

Tamar Braxton is finally speaking out regarding allegations she and husband Vince Herbert were caught up in some serious domestic violence drama last year. She also revealed all about her new music and upcoming talk show.

Tamar finally opened up about the domestic dispute rumors that swirled around herself and Vince last year, revealing the truth about the alleged incident that reportedly saw Vince bite her on the hand during a nasty domestic dispute that reportedly turned violent.

Braxton got seriously candid about the domestic violence allegations in a new interview with Essence Live, denying once and for all that her husband bit her and that the couple were involved in a physical fight during a trip to Atlanta last August.

Tamar didn’t hold back when coming forward about the alleged incident, claiming in the interview that “the devil is a liar” and that she and Vince are still very much together and in love while promoting the currently airing fifth season of her family’s reality show, Braxton Family Values.

“I ain’t called 911, I don’t have a male assistant, it’s just me and Vince when we travel,” Braxton hit back, eight months after it was reported that she and her husband of eight years had gotten into a nasty dispute that allegedly turned physical, seemingly denying that she was ever bitten by her husband.

It was first reported by Bossip last year that Tamar and Vince allegedly got into what the site described as being an “intense physical domestic dispute” at the Ritz Carlton in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 21 that allegedly saw Herbert “draw blood” on Braxton by biting her.

“Vince actually bit Tamar on her hand so badly that he drew blood,” an onlooker alleged at the time.

TMZ then obtained the 911 call in which a male voice who alleged to be Braxton’s assistant claimed that Tamar had been bitten by Vince, who fled the scene before police arrived.

Lovebscott.com then went on to claim that the alleged incident was supposedly just one of many domestic violence altercations between Braxton and Herbert, claiming that the couple had “had multiple domestic abuse issues in the past” but noted that “this time there’s evidence” of the alleged violence because the alleged incident went down in a public place.

However, Tamar now appears to have shut down the domestic violence rumors once and for all, confirming that she and Vince are still very much together and have no plans to divorce anytime soon.

But Tamar didn’t just deny the domestic violence allegations with Essence Live, as Braxton also dished on her upcoming new music and spoke out about her impending talk show produced by Steve Harvey.

Although Braxton didn’t reveal too much after hitting back amid the domestic violence rumors, Tamar did call her as-yet-untitled new album “the most amazing album that [she’s] done so far” and will be even better than her 2015 release Calling All Lovers.

“This record now is my best work yet,” Tamar continued of her upcoming release but admitted that she’s yet to get a release date for her new music.

But while fans will have to continue to wait for Braxton’s new music to drop, Tamar did dish a few more details on her upcoming talk show produced by Steve Harvey.

Expected to debut sometime in September, Braxton called her new talk show “amazing” and noted that she and the producers are currently in the process of working out the structure, including what the show will be about.

“But it’s definitely happening,” Tamar added, almost a year after Steve Harvey initially announced that he’d be producing Braxton’s own talk show which is thought to be titled The Tamar Braxton Show.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]