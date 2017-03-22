‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Adrienne Breaks Her Silence, Who Will She Choose?

Days of Our Lives spoilers are here, and it sounds like one couple is in some trouble. Spoilers state that Lucas and Adrienne may be done for good, and it’s all Adrienne’s fault.

According to Celebrity Dirty Laundry, Adrienne is about to make a huge, gut-wrenching choice that might alter her life for good. Now that her cancer storyline is on its way out, Days of Our Lives viewers will see her turn her attention to matters of the heart. It’s said that Adrienne is overwhelmed by life, and her love triangle was paused so she could deal with her health, but now that she can get back to her life, she will have to make a decision between the two men.

Days of Our Lives spoilers state that while both men were nice enough to back off for some time, only one will win her heart, and it looks like that’s Justin. Although both have kept their space, Lucas has really made good on his word, but that might have cost him Adrienne in the end as she will soon break his heart.

While Lucas has backed off, Justin has doted on her by bringing her food and lending an ear during her struggle. This might have given her a better picture of Justin’s feelings, whereas Lucas might seem to be aloof. Even Days of Our Lives fans can call this one as the pair haven’t had many scenes together, so it seems that writers wanted to step away from this couple from the very beginning of this triangle.

Soon, viewers will learn that the Days of Our Lives spoilers are true, and she will announce her choice, and it won’t be Lucas. That said, this won’t be easy for her to confess as she cares about both men and isn’t out to hurt either of them. Despite his broken heart, it’s said that he may have someone by his side to pick up the pieces.

Days of Our Lives fans might be surprised to find out that it is Anne who will try and cheer him up. Since he’s in a vulnerable spot following his split, he may try to hook up with Anne. Although this pairing is interesting, it’s his conscience that might stop this from truly blossoming into something real. Spoilers state that Lucas will feel guilty about trying to make Anne a rebound lover.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Lucas’ true intentions won’t matter to Anne, as she really doesn’t mind what she is to him as long as they’re together. Although Anne seems to be absolutely smitten, this kind of lax behavior can be a recipe for disaster as we’ve seen this play out time and time again with other storylines. As of right now, Days of Our Lives fans might suspect that there’s no telling how low she will go to secure his affection, even if he’s not ready to truly love again after the severe blow to his heart.

Will we have a real love connection from these two? It’s hard to say, but while Adrienne is busy with Justin, Lucas might just go with the easiest option since Anne is right there in front of him.

What do you think of these Days of Our Lives spoilers? Should Adrienne end up with Lucas or is she smart to pick Justin?

[Featured Image by NBC]