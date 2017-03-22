Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Ready To Resolve ‘Everything’ For Their Kids

This must be the update Brangelina fans have been waiting for. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are on speaking terms again. According to an insider, they have started having “direct talks” with each other. The iconic Hollywood couple has seen some really rough days in the past. However, they are apparently willing to go that extra mile for their kids. Fans are hoping that the Brad and Angelina will resolve everything and become a happy couple again, just like it happens in movies.

Soon after the couple separated from each other, Angelina became extremely strict about Brad meeting with their kids. It was a really tough time for Brad, who reportedly felt really bad about not being allowed to see his kids. Now, he is visiting the kids much more regularly when they are in Los Angeles. According to a Brad insider, the Fight Club actor has spent time with Pax and Maddox.

“Things are definitely calming down,” the source recently explained.

There have been many rumors about each of them, and reports claim that Brad and Angelina have begun dating other people. According to one Brad insider, the 53-year-old actor is not dating anyone at the moment. However, he has definitely managed to rekindle old friendships since his split with Angelina in September.

People Magazine shared exclusive information that the two are on speaking terms again. For Brad Pitt, these are “much happier” times, as he is quite relieved that everything is staying private at the moment. Whatever the issues are, the couple has decided not to allow them to “[play] out in public anymore.” Things got really heated after between September and December when the two fought out each other through court papers. However, something changed in January, when Brangelina decided to have a private judge deal with their divorce, as well as custody battles, in private. Angelina was recently in Cambodia with her kids, and the 41-year-old actress is reportedly having private negotiations with Brad these days.

The couple is willing to solve everything for their kids. No matter how many differences they have with each other, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have always appreciated their efforts as parents. Brad has always appreciated Angelina for being a good mother. Angelina has recently said that she considers Brad a “wonderful” father. Their kids must be the reason behind their newfound “closeness” to each other. The insider calls their relationship a “work in progress.”

“It was a rough time, but they were able to resolve it,” the source said. “The goal was to resolve everything for the kids and the whole family, and they’re working toward that.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met each other on the set of the 2003 movie Mr. And Mrs. Smith. Brad was married to Jennifer Aniston at the time. The marriage eventually ended in 2005, and Brangelina spent the next few years dating. They had kids, and the couple eventually got married in 2014.

In September when the two decided to file for divorce, Brad said he was “very saddened.” He told People Magazine that the well-being of the kids was the only thing that mattered. He requested for the press to treat them kindly during these “challenging” time. It seems like the kids remain to be the common thread in Brad and Angelina’s connection.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]