Kenya Moore Relives Phaedra Parks And Apollo Nida Drama: No Forgiveness Needed

Kenya Moore has tried to stay cordial with most of her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars this season. On Sunday’s episode, she even played tennis with Phaedra Parks, and it sounded like they had put their issues behind them. At least that’s what Moore thought, so she decided to plan a surprise divorce party for Parks and Cynthia Bailey, as both of them were getting divorced around the same time. While both ladies thought that celebrating the end of a marriage was wrong, Cynthia went along with it.

According to a new Bravo report, Kenya Moore is now speaking out about what she thought when Parks lied to her about not feeling well so that she could skip out on the party. As it turns out, Phaedra’s feelings about the divorce party were deep. Rather than merely talking to her friend and saying that she didn’t like the concept, Parks brought up the fact that Kenya Moore had once texted Apollo Nida.

“At this point, nothing should surprise me with Phaedra, but her reaction floored me and it stung. This is the woman who is constantly talking about God, forgiveness, restorations, and supporting one another,” Kenya Moore explains in her Bravo blog about Phaedra Parks’ behavior at the divorce party, sharing that she should have been understanding to Moore’s motives behind the party.

A few years ago, Kenya got caught up in a scandal regarding Apollo Nida, but he later revealed that he had lied about Moore’s involvement in the texting scandal. He lied because he wanted attention and he told all of his Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars about his stunt. While Phaedra continued to blame Kenya Moore, the other stars were more open to getting to know Kenya once again. And it sounds like Phaedra forgot about this betrayal when she once again slammed Moore for her involvement in her marriage.

“Clearly her husband lied on me and that was well over two years ago. She chose to get married and she chose to get divorced. This woman is focused more on the perception people have of her than living her reality,” Moore continued, revealing that Parks seems to forget that Apollo admitted to lying about Kenya.

It is admirable that Kenya can forgive and move on from the drama that happened years ago. She was clearly hurt by the way she was being labeled as a home wrecker and as someone who had no problem ruining a marriage. And yet, Parks can’t seem to move on from something that was a lie to begin with. It sounds like Phaedra may need to rewatch a few seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and rethink her decision to walk out of the divorce party.

A beautiful day for celebrating! #kenyamoore #RHOA #nomakeup A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Mar 17, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

“The truth is, I have forgiven Phaedra for trying to destroy me years ago. She single handedly started rumors that I was an alcoholic, bipolar, that I paid Walter to be my boyfriend, that I was a w***e, made fun of my fertility issues stating I had scrambled eggs and the fact that I didn’t have a husband, to name a few. She is relentless with her attempts to obliterate any semblance of dignity or reputation I had. Yet, I forgave her and asked that she did the same with me. With that said, Phaedra is no one’s friend. If you can’t be a friend to anyone, you can’t ruin a friendship that never was,” Kenya Moore continues in her blog for Bravo.

What do you think of Kenya Moore’s blog about Phaedra? Are you surprised that Parks is still blaming Moore for getting involved in her marriage, when her estranged husband was the one who lied about Kenya?

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]