‘Young And Restless’ Spoilers: Mariah Makes A Move, Victoria Angles, Chloe Blabs

Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday’s episode tease that Billy and Victoria will not waste any time in using the information they stole against Jack. A drunken Chloe might say a bit too much to Scott while they are at the Underground, and Chelsea and Nick confront some heavy moments together. The March 22 show also brings drama with Hilary, Devon, and Mariah, and Young and Restless spoilers hint that this episode could be setting the stage for juicy revelations soon.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Billy and Victoria will be stunned to realize that Gloria is the woman who made sexual harassment accusations against Jack. They can’t necessarily believe it could be true, obviously having no idea just how close the two have now become. Young and Restless spoilers share that Victoria tells Billy that they can use this to accomplish much more than just changing the tide on the hockey deal.

Billy will head to Jack’s office and let his brother know what Victoria has, pointing out that Victoria isn’t afraid to use what she’s learned as leverage. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Gloria and Jack will head over to Brash & Sassy, and Vikki plays a bit of the tape for them.

Victoria will instruct Jack not only to repair the hockey deal but to apologize to Billy for interfering too. Once Jack complies on both counts, Young and Restless spoilers reveal that Victoria will give Jack the footage, telling him that she never planned to stoop as low as he did. Once Jack and Gloria leave, Billy will acknowledge his gratitude for his ex-wife’s interest in defending him.

Chloe will be blabbering to Scott in a drunken state at the Underground, talking about how she took charge of her life and crushed her grief. Young and the Restless spoilers detail that Scott will tell Kevin that his gal is something else, and Kevin will acknowledge that she did manage to heal after intense sorrow, but he’s not sure what it was that led to her transformation. However, Scott points out that Chloe certainly seems to have something specific that she’s referencing.

Nick and Chelsea will talk about the topic of grief, and he will suggest that they head out for a few drinks together. However, Young and Restless spoilers share that Chelsea will be inclined to stay at home and avoid anybody who might bring up Adam. Nick will sign papers turning over the inheritance left for Sage and start to leave, but Chelsea will decide to go out with him after all.

Chelsea and Nick will head to the Underground and see Scott, Chloe, and Kevin. Once Kevin and Chloe leave, the three will talk about all that’s happened, including Adam’s passing and Chloe’s transformation that took place about six months earlier. Young and the Restless spoilers note that Chloe will do some rambling to Kevin as they drive home, and later she’ll dream about the cabin explosion, where Adam supposedly died, and she’ll wake up in a severely frazzled state, waking Kevin.

Hilary and Jordan will go to the Underground on a date together while Devon and Mariah head to Top of the Tower for their evening out. Young and the Restless spoilers detail that Mariah will ask her dining companion whether their dinner is a date or not, and he’ll seemingly throw the question back to her. She’ll insist that they’re just friends as he apparently nudges her to consider otherwise, and they’ll end up deciding to go to the Underground instead.

Obviously, there will be tension in the air as Devon, Mariah, Hilary, and Jordan notice one another at the Underground, and things get more intense when Mariah plants a kiss on Devon. Jordan will notice Hilary’s reaction, and Young and Restless spoilers tease that viewers will be left hanging regarding how Devon reacts to Mariah’s advances.

Did Mariah plant this kiss solely to make Hilary jealous, or could she be ready to consider something romantic with him? Soap Central teases Young and Restless spoilers hinting that Mariah might be ready to give romance another shot again, and it would certainly shake things up for her to pursue this particular relationship. She’s managed to find a way to work alongside Hilary relatively well, despite all of the previous drama between them, and one would have to think that dating Devon would put her job situation at GC Buzz at risk.

As the week continues, Young and Restless spoilers detail that there’s more coming between Billy and Victoria, and Sharon will connect with Scott. Kevin decides he wants to propose to Chloe, and Nick will ask Chelsea some tough questions, seemingly about the night that Adam died. Nikki connects with a stranger, and Devon makes a move to end things with Hilary for good.

Could Mariah and Devon become the next big couple or will he find it impossible to stay away from Hilary? When will Chloe’s involvement in Adam’s supposed death come to light, and will Chelsea ever come clean with Nick about Christian’s paternity? Will Billy and Victoria find a way to reconcile after all that’s gone wrong between them? Young and the Restless spoilers hint that things are going to be juicy heading into this spring, and fans won’t want to miss any of the action.

[Featured image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]