Emma Watson Bikini Pictures And Amanda Seyfried Nude Photos Leak: Hack Update

When Emma Watson starred in Harry Potter, it’s unlikely that she envisioned herself the victim of a private photo leak years later. But Watson just became another victim of celebrity personal photo hacking, along with Amanda Seyfried, whose nude pictures were hacked and leaked.

Although hackers stole and posted personal photos of both Emma and Amanda, Watson is denying that she is the subject of naked pictures in a bathtub, reported the Daily Mail.

Online allegations claimed that nude photos of Emma existed. But although Watson did confirm that private pictures of a swimsuit fitting were stolen, her rep stated that the hacked photos did not show her nude body.

Intimate pictures of Seyfried, including nude photographs, also were posted, and Amanda’s lawyers confirmed that the stolen images are authentic. The images showed Seyfried with an ex-boyfriend.

Watson’s private bikini pictures that were stolen and posted online were grouped with nude photos that the hackers alleged also were of the Harry Potter actress. The pictures were posted in the same forum that shared Amanda’s intimate photos. The photos of Watson that were leaked online are linked to allegations that her computer was hacked.

Although the photos showing Emma during a swimsuit fitting were posted with images of an unidentified woman in a bathtub whose face was cropped, Watson said that she is not the subject in the bathtub pictures. She released the statement after online posts alleged that nude pics could be viewed on a message board and encrypted parts of the web.

Emma’s representative confirmed that pictures from a clothes fitting two years ago had been stolen, but emphasized that those images did not show her nude.

“Photos from a clothes fitting Emma had with a stylist a couple of years ago have been stolen. They are not nude photographs.”

Watson’s rep also noted that lawyers had been informed about the situation.

Seyfried’s lawyers also took action, with a demand that a website that posted the hacked photos immediately remove them. The letter with that demand provided confirmation that the photographs had been stolen illegally and shared without Amanda’s permission.

“Private photographs of Ms. Seyfried either in various states of nudity or in intimate moments with her former boyfriend… have been…posted.”

The lawyers representing Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried are taking action about the individuals who leaked those private pictures, reported USA Today.

Emma’s rep said that there would be no further public comment after confirming that the pictures circulating of her from the clothes-fitting session are authentic. The intimate pictures taken of Amanda with her ex-boyfriend were leaked to the website Celebrity Jihad. That site is known for nude celebrity photos that range from real to Photoshopped versions.

Seyfried’s attorneys noted that the site acknowledged that the photos were obtained without Amanda’s permission in their letter.

“These photos are believed to have been leaked, i.e. wrongfully obtained by a third party or parties without Ms. Seyfried’s knowledge.”

The hacking and leaking of the private photos come at peak times in both Amanda’s and Emma’s careers. Watson is starring in the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, while Seyfried stars in a new movie, The Last Word.

Emma also found herself in the spotlight earlier this month when she posed semi-topless in Vanity Fair, sporting a crocheted bolero that flaunted part of her breasts. The revealing image resulted in the Harry Potter actress trying to defend herself against those who called her a feminist hypocrite, reported the Daily Beast.

To those who felt that wearing the crocheted outfit was a contradiction of her portrayal of herself as a feminist, Watson was candid.

“[Feminism is about] freedom, it’s about liberation, it’s about equality. I really don’t know what my tits have to do with it.”

Emma, 26, has taken on the role of a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, focusing on advocating gender equality. But the Vanity Fair wardrobe choice got the actress slammed for having a double standard.

“Feminism, feminism…gender wage gap…why oh why am I not taken seriously…feminism…oh, here are my tits,” posted British radio host Julia Hartley-Brewer on Twitter.

Piers Morgan joined in the backlash, describing Watson as a “feminist fraud; someone who professes to want other women to have the ‘freedom and liberation’ to decide how they behave as feminists, but who actually wants to dictate to them how they behave.”

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios]