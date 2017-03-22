Former ‘RHOBH’ Yolanda Hadid Lands Modeling Series On Lifetime, ‘Model Moms’

Yolanda Hadid, formerly Yolanda Foster, is returning to television.

After announcing her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last June, the mother of models Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid has landed a new gig on Lifetime, which has been tentatively titled Model Moms.

“[Yolanda Hadid] knows what it takes to be a big name in the modeling business as the mother agent to fashion’s ‘IT’ girls Gigi and Bella, and model son Anwar,” Deadline announced to readers on March 21.

According to the report, Model Moms will put Yolanda Hadid and her expertise at center stage as she guides a number of young models to success both on the catwalk and off. Throughout the series, Yolanda Hadid and a team of experts will put the girls and their “momagers” through an intense program, which is focused on the “physical, mental and emotional wellness that it takes to build a sustainable brand.”

Each week, $5,000 will be dealt out to help one of the girls with their future career. By the end of the series, one girl will win a management contract with Yolanda Hadid’s company and a potential opportunity to be signed by IMG Models.

While a premiere date for Yolanda Hadid’s upcoming series was not given, Liz Gateley, the EVP and Head of Programming for Lifetime, released a statement to the press in regard to the network’s returning and new series earlier this week.

“We are proud to launch such a robust offering of innovative programming with this award-winning group of talent,” Gateley said. “As we look to tell the stories that otherwise wouldn’t be told, through the vision and words of true-life experiences and female storytellers, Lifetime imagines all that’s possible for women, both onscreen and beyond.”

Yolanda Hadid began starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the show’s third season in 2012. At the time, Hadid was introduced to viewers as the ex-wife of Lisa Vanderpump’s longtime friend Mohamed Hadid, the father of her three daughters. However, in the seasons that followed, Hadid’s relationship with Vanderpump became strained and Hadid grew closer to co-stars Brandi Glanville and Kim Richards.

Throughout her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Yolanda Hadid was open about her struggles with Lyme disease, but unfortunately, her illness was targeted during her final season with the show. As fans will recall, it all started during an early episode of Season 6, which featured Taylor Armstrong pointing out that Hadid’s social media postings didn’t appear consistent with someone who is ill. Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, and Lisa Vanderpump were then seen chatting about the possibility of Munchausen syndrome.

Months later, Yolanda Hadid took to Instagram and confirmed she would not be returning to the cast when the series returned.

“I would have loved a more graceful exit then ‘Season 6’ but sometimes we don’t get to control the ending of the chapters in our life,” she wrote. “I am leaving what’s over without denying its past importance in my life. I believe that every exit is an new entry and with that in mind I say goodbye to my [Bravo TV] Family as I continue to focus on a my recovery, my children and bring back the privacy within our Home……….. Thank you to all the fans for your love and unwavering support these past 4 years. I am grateful for the housewife experience and all it has taught me. I’am excited about this CHOICE and look forward to the next chapter of my life.”

