‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel’s Business Success Inspires Young People?

Bethenny Frankel did something that many people have tried to replicate. Frankel made a lot of money creating her Skinnygirl cocktail. When she was filming The Real Housewives of New York a few years ago, Frankel tried to create a cocktail with few calories. She had her own recipe and she would tell the waiters at restaurants how to make it. She decided to bottle it and fans saw how she hustled to make the business a reality. Within a few years, Bethenny had sold her company for a reported $100 million.

According to a new tweet, Bethenny Frankel is now learning that she didn’t just inspire the many Real Housewives stars that have tried to copy her success. She has also inspired many other young people, who have started businesses that they were passionate about. And one person recently told Bethenny that she had been the topic of a recent essay.

“Wrote my whole research essay about you & your business success for my class. You inspire me to be better!!” one person wrote to Bethenny Frankel, who replied with, “That inspires me…”

Of course, Bethenny Frankel continues to film The Real Housewives of New York and she continues to work on her business. Sometimes, she does share some scenes with her assistants, where she will share some of the plans for her business. Frankel may have sold part of her business a few years ago, but Bethenny still owns the business and she’s responsible for growing it. She’s been adding health bars and yoga clothes over the last few years.

Since Frankel has hit it big with her business, many people have tried to copy her success. For a long time, Bethenny was an inspiration to many other Real Housewives stars, and several people, from Vicki Gunvalson to Teresa Giudice, have tried to launch lines of booze. While Frankel wasn’t exactly offended by these products, but she did feel upset when Sonja Morgan tried to launch her own Prosecco line called Tipsy Girl.

“The Sonja situation was just kind of sad. Obviously, her idea can’t touch my brand. There is no product or distribution. It is a made-for-television idea, and I have over 20 varieties of wine, vodka and ready to drink. You can’t find a city of the Housewives where several women haven’t followed in my footsteps and attempted booze. Bring it on. The more the merrier. It is a brutal business, and it may look easy, but as you see, it isn’t,” Bethenny Frankel has written in her Real Housewives of New York blog for Bravo.

“This was just an unoriginal name and idea, and it gives a false impression to the audience–that you just go on tv, and poof a brand is born. That isn’t how it works,” Bethenny Frankel continued in her Bravo blog, adding, “I also know this industry fairly well, and the TTB, the liquor governing board that approves labels, would doubtfully name a cocktail “half drunk” girl. They take drinking responsibly as seriously as do I.”

The great thing about Bethenny Frankel’s journey is that she continues to inspire young people around the world to start companies. And they can continue to check in on her business by watching The Real Housewives of New York, as she’s returning for another season in a few weeks.

