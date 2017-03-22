Gwen Stefani & Celine Dion Reportedly Caused Major Drama On ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani and her Voice Season 12 advisor Celine Dion are being accused of causing major drama while filming their recent sessions together for the NBC singing show.

Gwen and Celine were allegedly “divas” on the Voice set, according to reports. An insider is claiming that neither star has been particularly accommodating when it comes to filming for the show, alleging that Celine supposedly wasn’t too warm when she served as an advisor for Team Stefani for the episode that aired on March 20.

“Celine acted like she was a superstar the moment she walked on set to tape her episodes,” an insider alleged to Radar Online of how Stefani’s advisor reportedly wasn’t the nicest to the cast and crew of The Voice while filming with Gwen last month.

“[Celine] was extremely entitled,” the source continued of Dion’s supposed diva behavior on the set, claiming that the “Beauty and the Beast” singer was “just not friendly or welcoming to the production crew at all.”

The site’s Voice insider then went on to claim that Celine “got the royal treatment” when she filmed with Gwen for the show and claimed that she “brought an entire entourage of people with her” to the set.

“She had to do several retakes and complained about everything from her hair and make-up, to the outfit that was chosen for her,” continued the source of Celine’s alleged diva behavior while serving as Gwen’s mentor.

The latest report claiming that Dion wasn’t exactly welcoming during her time on The Voice comes shortly after Radar Online also claimed that Stefani had left the cast and crew unhappy in recent weeks, alleging that she too had been exhibiting some diva behavior since returning to the show for Season 12 earlier this year.

“Gwen has been butting heads with so many people,” a Voice insider told Radar Online in February, suggesting that Stefani’s relationship with her fellow Voice coach Blake Shelton could have been behind her alleged diva behavior.

“Sometimes Gwen seems like a completely different person that she used to be before she and Blake became super serious,” continued the insider of the reported the Voice drama surrounding Stefani’s return. “She used to be everyone’s favorite and now a lot of people can’t stand her because sometimes she acts like she owns the show and they are lucky to have her.”

Neither Gwen Stefani nor Celine Dion has spoken out amid the allegations that they were supposedly being “divas” on the Voice set. However, it certainly looks like Gwen and Celine got along while filming together and building up Stefani’s team.

During the Voice episode that aired on March 20, Hello Magazine Canada reported that Stefani and Dion couldn’t seem to stop gushing over each other as Gwen continually praised her advisor throughout the episode.

“Look at how much joy this woman brings into the room!” Gwen gushed of Celine during the episode.

Stefani admitted during the Battle Rounds installment on The Voice Season 12 that she was “honored” to have Dion helping her team.

“I have the real Celine Dion right here! I’m so honored to have you here, it’s unbelievable how many people love you,” Gwen said of the legendary singer during the episode. “I’m here to learn from you today.”

Celine then returned the favor to Stefani and heaped praise on Gwen following the Voice episode, tweeting out her love for Stefani on Twitter on March 20 following the show’s airing.

“I love working with you [Gwen]!” Celine told Stefani in a tweet that featured a sweet GIF of the twosome high fiving on the set. “We have so much fun together! – Céline #TeamGwen #VoiceBattles #TheVoice.”

What do you think of rumors claiming that Celine Dion and Gwen Stefani have allegedly been “divas” on The Voice set while filming their advisor scenes?

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images and Jesse Grant/Getty Images]