‘Teen Mom’s’ Javi Marroquin’s New Love Has A Heroin And ‘Real World’ Connection

Javi Marroquin has officially moved on after his divorce from Kailyn Lowry. The Teen Mom 2 star just confirmed that he’s dating Madison Channing Walls, but will their relationship stir up drama for Lowry?

Radar Online reports that Walls opened up about her dark past on The Real World: Skeletons and revealed that she was addicted to heroin.

“I’m a recovering heroin addict,” Walls stated. “I am scarred for life from it. I just feel grateful to be alive.”

According to OK! Magazine, Walls also revealed that she overdosed on the drug more than once. Fortunately, Walls has been clean since 2012 and learned a lot from the terrible experience.

“I did a lot of things that I’m not proud of,” she added. “But it’s okay because it made me who I am and it made me a better person overcoming all of that. It was a big self reflection for me.”

Walls is now a completely different person. The mother of a 1-year-old daughter, Walls was recently spotted hanging out with Marroquin and shared photos of their outing on social media. The Teen Mom star later confirmed their relationship, which marks his third since splitting with Lowry last year.

“She’s beautiful,” he said. “We’re getting to know each other right now.”

Marroquin was linked with Cassie Bucka and Nancy Gisell after his divorce. Marroquin and Lowry share one son together, 3-year-old Lincoln. Lowry has not commented on her ex-husband’s newest fling.

According to Hollywood Life, Walls is well-known for her appearance on Season 30 of MTV’s hit reality show The Real World. The season premiered in 2015, and it didn’t take long before Walls hit it off with Tony Raines. The pair remained together after the show and even had a daughter together.

Their romance ended in 2016. The two separated because of their long-distance relationship. Raines returned to his ex-girlfriend, Alyssa, while Walls is raising their daughter. It isn’t clear when she and Marroquin started dating, but they can certainly relate to what it’s like being a single parent.

It’s also unknown how Marroquin and Walls initially met. The pairing may seem a bit random for fans, but reality stars within the MTV community are known to interact with each other, so it’s not that surprising that Marroquin found a fellow reality star to date.

The biggest question is whether Marroquin’s new romance will last. Sadly, Walls currently lives in Texas and Marroquin resides in Delaware, which is definitely a major hurdle to overcome in a budding relationship.

Meanwhile, Lowry just announced that she’s pregnant with her third child. The reality star hasn’t revealed the identity of her new baby daddy, though her rep hinted that it was a close friend.

In fact, Lowry has already shared a few photos of her growing baby bump on social media. Nobody knows who the father is, but there’s a good chance the revelation will stir up more drama between her and Marroquin.

As fans will recall, Marroquin and Lowry called it quits during the last season of Teen Mom 2. There were a few reasons why they divorced, but a major factor was Marroquin’s desire for more children. Lowry didn’t want to have any more kids with Marroquin, which makes her new pregnancy all the more intriguing.

When it comes to Marroquin’s new romance, fans can only hope that she gets along with Lowry and her new baby daddy. The new season of Teen Mom 2 is currently underway, so it’s unclear if any of the drama will make it on the show next year.

Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights on MTV.

