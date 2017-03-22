‘Teen Mom OG’ Catelynn Lowell And Tyler Baltierra Ready For Another Baby?

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are seen discussing their future plans for more children in the just-released trailer for Teen Mom OG Season 6B.

In the short clip, which was released by MTV on Monday, March 20, Lowell asks Baltierra, “How soon would you want to have another kid?”

While fans will have to wait and see what Baltierra’s response will be, People Magazine claimed on March 21 their second child, daughter Novalee Reign, may not be the only baby in the house for much longer. As fans will recall, Catelynn Lowell gave birth to Novalee on January 1, 2015, nearly six years after they welcomed daughter Carly and chose adoption for the child.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra kicked off their reality television career in 2009 when they appeared on an episode of the first season of 16 & Pregnant. Since then, they have chronicled the challenges of adoption and shared moments from their private lives with daughter Novalee.

While Catelynn Lowell’s baby comment in the trailer has sparked rumors of a pregnancy, the rumors aren’t the first for the reality star. In fact, a series of rumors hit the web at the end of last year after Lowell posted a suspicious photo of herself on Instagram which appeared to show a slight baby bump.

After facing rumors of a pregnancy in November 2016, around the time filming on Teen Mom OG Season 6B was taking place, Catelynn Lowell confirmed she was not expecting and claimed she and Baltierra weren’t looking to expand their family for a “few more years.”

“After all of the rumors started circulating, I wanted to make this very clear,” Catelynn Lowell explained to Real Mr. Housewife. “After just recovering from postpartum depression coupled with the fact that I’m on birth control, Tyler and I are not and will not be expecting for a few more years.”

Despite Catelynn Lowell’s claim last November which suggested she and Baltierra would be waiting a few more years to have another baby, the reality star also claimed during 2016 that she and Baliterra would “maybe” be having another child “soon” while chatting with OK! Magazine.

In April 2014, just prior to announcing their pregnancy, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra confirmed to In Touch Weekly magazine that they were trying to conceive.

“I would’ve felt guilty if I got pregnant again when Carly was 1 or 2. But we’ve both been yearning for this,” Catelynn Lowell said at the time. “We’re ready to have a baby!”

As for the adoption of her first child, daughter Carly, Catelynn Lowell explained that her age and her finances were major factors in her decision to give her up.

“I was too young when I got pregnant with Carly — I was sad and scared,” she said.

Years later, as they prepared for a second child, Catelynn Lowell assured fans that she and her then-fiance (she and Baltierra wed in 2015) were in a much better place when it came to starting a family.

“We’ve learned from what our parents did wrong. Tyler and I own our own home, have two cars and actually have money to support a kid,” she said, adding that both she and Baltierra have full-time jobs caring for developmentally disabled adults in Michigan.

“We have no doubt that raising a child will be hard. But I know we’re going to be really great parents,” she added.

To see more of Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, don't miss the premiere of Teen Mom OG Season 6B on Monday, April 17, at 9 p.m. on MTV and check out the official trailer below.

