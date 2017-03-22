Animal Adventure Park Live Feed: April ‘Very Moody,’ Labor Could Be Very Soon

he Animal Adventure Park live feed is still rolling as April the giraffe gets closer to going into labor. Millions of people have tuned in to watch April as her belly continues to change, and now her behavior is starting to follow suit.

The latest updates from Animal Adventure Park state that April is getting “moody” lately, and believe it or not, this is actually a “good” sign!

In Animal Adventure Park’s Tuesday evening update, the keepers noticed some very different behavior coming from the mama giraffe.

“April seems to be a bit more ‘off,’ dare we say agitated today (later day). April has had some serious back end swell and pulse today, witnessed by Jordan & Corey,” the update read in part.

The vet report was similar in that April’s “cranky” behavior was noticeable.

“So if you were watching me in with her this evening (6:30ish) you would have seen a fairly cranky giraffe… you also would have seen me in there with a little white box looking thing. This is my doppler. Over the past few weeks, I’ve been trying to desensitize her to seeing, hearing and being touched by it. It’s easy to forget that she is a big and dangerous creature, you have to be real careful with how far you push them,” it read.

On Wednesday morning, Animal Adventure Park noted that April the giraffe was still a bit off, and her body changes were progressing even more, signifying that she’s still moving in the right direction. While it’s unclear when she will actually go into labor, these changes are all important, and they suggest that April’s calf will be born soon.

“April is very moody and off from her normal self — this is a good thing. Back end continues to progress to our satisfaction.”

A post shared by Animal Adventure Park (@animaladventurepark) on Mar 19, 2017 at 5:42pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Animal Adventure Park staff are paying very close attention to their internet star. They are watching and waiting for a few things to happen in order for them to tell when April is officially in labor.

One thing that is being closely watched is the position of April’s calf inside her belly. The baby will move into a birthing position before he or she is ready to meet the world. Also, the wax caps on April’s udders may fall off right before she gives birth. Although this doesn’t always happen (the caps can be removed by the suckling newborn), shedding of the wax caps is a surefire sign that the body is ready to nurse!

Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch has confirmed that April’s wax caps are “thinning,” which is a great sign! Perhaps she will give birth in the coming few days!

Changes in behavior are also important signs that labor is close, and Animal Adventure Park staff have clearly seen a difference in April over the past couple of days.

When do you think April will give birth? Have you been keeping an eye on the Animal Adventure Park’s live cam? How long have you been watching April prepare to welcome her fourth calf? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Animal Adventure Park/Instagram]