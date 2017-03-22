‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Sandoval Proves That Reality Stars Have Feelings Too

Tom Sandoval has been filming Vanderpump Rules for years and he knows that Bravo has given him a great platform. Many people have assumed that Vanderpump Rules is scripted because no one could really relate to such a dramatic group of people. However, all of the co-stars have said that the show is indeed 100% real and they do have such dramatic lives, which include cheating, arrests, and lying. Tom was caught up in the drama during the show’s second season, but after he started dating Ariana Madix, things have calmed down for him.

According to a new tweet, Tom Sandoval is now revealing that reality stars do appreciate their fans and they do have hearts. Even though some of his co-stars have been labeled as bullies and they do come off as rude and arrogant on social media, Sandoval wants people to know that he does care. When a fan reached out to him to donate to a GoFundMe campaign, he surprised everyone by donating $200.

“Anything y’all could do to help out one of your biggest fans? #please,” one person wrote to a handful of reality stars, one of them being Tom Sandoval, who replied with, “I did.”

As it turns out, Tom had donated $200 to a girl in need, as he saw that she needed some financial and emotional help. And it sounds like Tom donated some money to help out. On the GoFundMe page, it shows that Sandoval has donated $200, which is a huge help for the woman. And she didn’t hold back when she learned about his kind donation.

“Omg I’m literally in tears, I can never thank you enough. Your an angel. Absolutely blown away,” the fan wrote to Tom Sandoval, who replied with, “Ur so welcome! My pleasure! Good luck with everything!”

Maybe Tom Sandoval has gone through a rough time before and he understands what a simple gesture can do. Sandoval knows that a simple gesture from a stranger can turn someone’s life around and he’s trying to do this with this fan. And it sounds like she could use some emotional support, as everything was going wrong for her this week.

“I’m just a girl trying to do right, work and get by. I’m currently working a minimum wage job that only gives me 20 hours a week. I received my tax refund about a week ago, was at the mall with about $500 cash in my wallet and by the time I got home it was gone. I don’t know if I dropped it or if someone could’ve stolen it. To say I was heartbroken was an understatement. So then last night my car wouldn’t start after work, so I bought a new battery for $120 and the car still won’t start. So now I have no car to drive. If anyone could find it in their heart to just help me out. My anxiety is thru the roof and I’m having panic attacks almost daily. I don’t know what to do anymore,” the woman had written on her GoFundMe page, asking people for donations to help her out.

It is possible that Sandoval can relate to being in a situation where everything is going wrong and money is tight. But the great thing about this gesture is that he’s showing he cares about the fans that watch Vanderpump Rules, and he appreciates them being there. Without the fans, the show wouldn’t exist.

What do you think of Tom Sandoval’s donation? Do you think it is admirable that he just donated money to a fan in need?

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Spotify]