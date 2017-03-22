Natalie Portman’s bare baby bump is the star of a music video. The actress may have skipped the Oscars 2017 and the 2017 Independent Spirit Awards but that didn’t stop Natalie from filming a black-and-white music video days before the baby’s birth. James Blake’s latest music video features Natalie Portman’s bare baby bump in his new single, “My Willing Heart” which was released on Monday.

The baby will probably follow in her mom’s footsteps

Natalie Portman’s bare baby bump is already the star of a music video. How much more if the baby becomes an adult? She will most likely say in the future that she already has an adorable cameo appearance even before her birth. The latest music video is a precious reminder by James Blake to the actress during her final days of pregnancy. Next time, don’t do photo shoots but do music videos instead!

“My Willing Heart” music video was released on Monday and it features Natalie Portman’s bare baby bump on full display as she swims, sits, and lies on a bed. She was later seen caressing her baby bump, seemingly glowing from the thought that she’s going to welcome another addition to their family. At one point during the music video, a toddler appears to hug Portman’s burgeoning baby bump. It’s unclear if it was her son, five-year-old Aleph who popped up in the video.

In a first-person perspective shot, it shows Natalie Portman’s baby bump moving as the baby squirms and kicks from the inside. The black-and-white vid was directed by avant-garde Anna Rose Holmer and it is obviously a remarkable yet poignant memento for the mother-of-two.

Blake’s record-hitting 2016 album, “The Colour in Anything” includes “My Willing Heart.” He is a British singer/songwriter who is widely known for his genre in electronic and rap.

Natalie Portman’s second journey in pregnancy

The Jackie actress gave birth to a baby girl, Amalia Millepied on February 22 days after filming the music video. Amalia is the second child of Portman and dancer-turned-choreographer husband, Benjamin Millepied. She joins older brother Aleph, five, who was born in June 2011.

Our lovely and beautiful #natalieportman attending #goldenglobes #jackie #portman #natalieportmanlove #pregnant #mother A post shared by Natalie Portman (@natalieportmanlove) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

Natalie and Benjamin met during the filming of the ballet drama “Black Swan.” The film is especially memorable for Natalie as she earned her first Oscar for the Best Actress Award.

The Oscar winner wasn’t able to attend the Academy Awards ceremony earlier this year due to her pregnancy. Speaking To E! News, the actress enthused, “I feel so lucky to be honored among my fellow nominees and wish them the most beautiful of weekends.”

Her second pregnancy has been jam-packed with press tours and award seasons for her film, Jackie. Standing only at 5-foot-3 inches, Portman admitted that her pregnancy had people wondering when she is exactly due to give birth.

The petite star told Jimmy Fallon, “It’s weird because I’m a small person in general, so you show a lot faster and a lot more when you’re small. Everyone thinks I’m about to pop and about to give birth any minute, and I have months to go… I went to the store the other day to buy water and the guy at the checkout counter was like, ‘Almost, huh?’ I was like, ‘No! Not at all!'”

Amalia’s birth on February 22 was announced via Natalie Portman’s representative, Keleigh Thomas Morgan to the USA TODAY in a statement, “Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied welcomed a baby girl, Amalia Millepied, on February 22. Mother and baby are happy and healthy.”

Natalie Portman to star in a movie together Lily-Rose Depp

The film entitled Planetarium will be Natalie Portman and Lily-Rose Depp’s bet for the Alliance French Film Festival 2017. It is directed by Rebecca Zlotowski and it’ll portray the two actresses’ bond as sisters as they delve into a world of séance and spiritualism. It will be Depp’s first major film role and according to Rebecca, the relationship between Portman and Depp as the Barlow sisters proves to be “powerful” and having “an unshakable bond.”

The screenings of the film are shown at cinemas until March 30 with tickets retailing at $14.50.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]