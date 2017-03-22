‘The Voice’: Adam Levine Quitting? Replaced By Christina Aguilera For Season 13?

The Voice has seen a whole lot of shake up when it comes to the coaching panel, but could Adam Levine be out and Christina Aguilera in for Season 13?

The Voice fans have been doing a whole lot of speculating when it comes to what Season 13’s coaching panel will look like when the NBC show returns for its second season of 2017 later this year and many viewers are suggesting that Christina Aguilera could be returning to the show after taking two seasons out, potentially in the place of Adam Levine.

A slew of social media users speculated that Christina could be back on The Voice later this year after last appearing on Season 10, just weeks after Levine spoke out about leaving the show after appearing on every single episode to date.

“[The Voice] please bring back [Christina] #teamxtina in the next season #thevoice,” Twitter user @themreichonleis tweeted of their hopes to see Aguilera back on The Voice, while @CLF_423 tweeted on March 21, “I’m waiting on [Christina] to come back to watch [The Voice] again. #TheVoice #VoiceBattles.”

Notably, Christina has been very quiet on social media over the past few weeks as her most recent Instagram post was uploaded three weeks ago and showed an adorable video of her herself and husband Matthew Rutler planting kisses on daughter Summer Rain’s cheeks, which could suggest Aguilera’s social media silence is a sign she’s preparing for a comeback.

Aguilera also gave fans a new music tease just days earlier, tweeting that she was putting the “finishing touches to my heart,” which could suggest a The Voice return later this year to promote her upcoming project.

Christina has not yet officially spoken out about whether or not she has big plans to return to The Voice for Season 13 as fans continue to speculate, though Latin Times alleged earlier this year that Aguilera was very much in the running to return to The Voice alongside Miley Cyrus, who is so far the only coach confirmed for Season 13.

Citing a The Voice source, the site alleged back in January that Aguilera is reportedly “really interested in returning to the show after missing Seasons 11 and 12” as Adam and Blake quitting rumors hit the headlines.

Rumors also swirled earlier this year claiming that both Adam and Blake Shelton could be out to make way for an all-female coaching panel made up of Christina, Miley, Celine Dion, and Jennifer Lopez.

The Voice producers haven’t commented on the speculation over Christina and Adam’s futures when it comes to Season 13, though Levine has been pretty outspoken about potentially quitting the popular show in recent weeks.

Levine most recently opened up about quitting The Voice amid the Aguilera return rumors last month, claiming that he would leave the series for good rather than sitting out a season as Christina has done in the past.

Adam spoke out about being replaced in an interview with Yahoo! revealing who he’d choose to have fill his seat on The Voice, and it wasn’t Christina.

Choosing Bruno Mars and Justin Timberlake as his ideal replacements amid the quitting speculation, Levine then went on to tell the outlet that he would not be willing to sit a season out to make way for someone new.

“I will tell you this much: I will never take a season off,” Adam admitted last month amid rumors he could face being replaced by his fellow on/off The Voice co-coach Christina. “If I take a season off, it will be for every season thereafter, in perpetuity, for the rest of my life.”

Levine also played pretty coy when asked if he was planning on quitting The Voice in a February interview with Ryan Seacrest, telling the host “I don’t know what I’m supposed to say” when asked if he would be quitting after Season 12.

The Voice quitting rumors have swirled around Adam for months now, as Radar Online claimed last year that Levine supposedly didn’t want to return to the show alongside Miley Cyrus, who will definitely be back for Season 13 after taking Season 12 off to make way for Gwen Stefani.

“Adam really cannot stand Miley because he thinks that she is the most obnoxious person ever,” a source alleged at the time prior to speculation Christina could make her big return to The Voice later this year. “Adam does not really want to return if they bring Miley back. He is that over it.”

Would you still watch if Adam Levine quit and was replaced by Christina Aguilera on The Voice?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]