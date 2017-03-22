Erika Girardi Breaks Down Over Her Police Officer Son On ‘RHOBH’ [Video]

Erika Girardi showed a side of herself that fans hadn’t yet seen on last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During Tuesday’s new episode of the Bravo reality series, Erika Girardi was involved in tense showdown with co-star Eileen Davidson during a cast trip to Hong Kong that led to tears and sobs over her police officer son, Tommy Zizzo.

As People Magazine explained to readers on March 21, it all started when Davidson brought up the idea of Girardi settling her differences with new co-star Dorit Kemsley after the highly talked about “pantygate” incident.

“I don’t think [Dorit] really understood what she was getting into,” Davidson reasoned. “I don’t think she’s evil. She’s already saying ‘sorry’ — what do you want then? There’s nothing she can say or do that can make it okay? She didn’t kill your child.”

The moment Davidson noted that Kemsley hadn’t killed Girardi’s child, the reality star and current Dancing With the Stars contestant lost her cool.

“Don’t every bring up killing my child again because my child could get killed,” Erika Girardi said, noting 24-year-old Zizzo’s dangerous career in law enforcement. “Your kid doesn’t put on a uniform every day and night and put his life out on the line for people he doesn’t know. Don’t ever talk about my f***ing kid again. Shut the f*** up. You don’t know what I deal with every night.”

Right away, Davidson, who has formed a close relationship with Erika Girardi in recent months, began apologizing to her co-star and explained that she was simply using the phrase in an effort to point out that Kemsley hadn’t committed a heinous crime against her. Still, Girardi felt the comment was completely uncalled for and inappropriate considering her son’s job.

“That’s really insensitive,” Erika Girardi said. “Your kid’s not out there. Don’t you ever talk about anyone that puts on a uniform and defends and serves their public. F*** you for that. My son is under fire every night — especially in this climate. And I’m not going to tolerate that s*** from any of you.”

“My kid can very easily be killed and that is the truth that none of you face here,” she added.

Erika Girardi’s son hasn’t been seen at all on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and weeks ago, she told The Daily Dish that she would continue to keep him off camera. During her interview, Erika Girardi admitted to having fears about Zizzo’s career and said she loves that he lives with her and her husband, Tom Girardi.

Continuing on to Eileen Davidson on Tuesday night’s episode, Erika Girardi shot down the idea of taking a moment to honor her son. According to the reality star, Zizzo isn’t looking for notoriety and neither is she. Instead, she explained that she doesn’t want to talk about and rarely brings up the issue since Zizzo is an adult and his career is his choice.

During a confessional later on in the show, Erika Girardi spoke more about the moment that set her off, explaining that Davidson’s comment truck a nerve.

“That’s the one thing you can’t say to me. Don’t talk about killing my kid. Can’t take that,” Erika Girardi told the cameras.

To see more of Erika Girardi, tune into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV and check out the clip from last night’s episode below.

