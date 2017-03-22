Brad Pitt Finally Reunites With His Kids, As He Launches Business With Angelina

Brad Pitt is a happy father after reuniting with his six children this past week. Hollywood Life reports that Pitt finally spent time with his kids following their weeklong vacation in London with Angelina Jolie. Are things looking up for the estranged couple?

“Brad’s heart was full of joy to hear from his kids that they actually missed him while they were overseas,” an insider revealed. “Jokingly, the kids told him they also missed American food too, so Brad took them all out for cheeseburgers after they were reunited from their European trip.”

The source added that the time apart was good for all the parties involved. Although Pitt only spent a little bit of time with his brood, he is planning on taking them on a longer vacation soon. He’s just waiting for them to re-adjust after spending so much time abroad in recent weeks.

The kids — Maddox (15), Pax (13), Shiloh (10), Zahara (12) and twins Vivienne and Knox (eight) — have ventured overseas twice with Jolie over the past month. Their first trip outside of the United States occurred in late February when Jolie took them to her First They Killed My Father premiere in Cambodia. A few weeks later, they traveled to London and enjoyed the city while Jolie spoke at the London School of Economics and the United Nations.

It isn’t clear when Pitt will take the kids on his planned vacation, though a source told Hollywood Life that he wants to take them to Disneyland. Unfortunately, the insider revealed that Maddox and Pax don’t want to go to Disneyland, so it sounds like Pitt will have to come up with something the entire family enjoys.

Pitt’s relationship with Maddox has been strained over the past six months. Shortly after Jolie filed for divorce in September, Pitt came under fire with allegations that he physically abused Maddox on a private plane. The actor was eventually cleared by the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services and the FBI, though it clearly had an impact on his relationship with Maddox.

It thankfully sounds like Brad Pitt and Maddox are on better terms after the London trip. For Pitt, just spending time with his kids is a huge move in the right direction.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are talking to each other again and more on their relationship post-split https://t.co/dRZ5ELrO6Q pic.twitter.com/bWGKt2BSdi — People Magazine (@people) March 22, 2017

“Brad is overjoyed that he is reuniting with his children. Every day has been hard for him. It’s like all he talks about: How much he misses them, etc,” the insider added.

According to Daily Mail, Pitt experienced a rough patch while the kids were traveling around the world with Jolie. The actor allegedly locked himself in an art studio when the children were gone and listened to breakup music while working on a new sculpture.

Pitt was photographed entering a studio in Los Angeles wearing a plaid shirt and jeans. Pitt wasn’t seen leaving the studio until late into the night after the owner of the shop, Thomas, and his assistants were long gone.

“He spends all night working on his art and listening to emotional songs,” an insider claims.

While Pitt uses art to deal with the divorce, Vanity Fair reports that he and Jolie are going into business together. Despite reports to the contrary, the pair is not planning on selling their French estate, Chateau Miraval, where they produced an award-winning wine, Miraval rosé. In fact, a rep for the vineyard revealed that Pitt and Jolie have long-term goals for the property and just released a new rosé with their names on it.

“[Miraval] is an investment for their family and their children,” the rep stated.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have not commented on the status of their French estate.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]