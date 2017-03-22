‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Using New Tell-All Book To Blast Her Mother Barb?

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has announced that she’s currently working on a tell-all book about her life, and that fans who read the book will have a better understanding of her past actions. However, one person might be less than thrilled about the new memoir. Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans may be painted in a bad light within the pages of her daughter’s new book.

According to OK! Magazine, Jenelle Evans and her mother, Barbara Evans have a very rocky relationship, and they seemingly always have. The mother and daughter have been seen engaged in some pretty vicious fights during their time on Teen Mom 2, but things seem to be worse than ever now that Jenelle is actively trying to get custody of her oldest son, Jace, from Barbara, who refuses to let him go without a fight.

Jenelle says her new book will detail a lot of issues from her past, including her relationship with her mother. The book, which is due to be released in July, will give fans an inside look into the life of the Teen Mom 2 star, and Evans is seemingly very excited for everyone to read her side of the story.

“My book will put into perspective how I was brought up and raised. Gives everyone my point of view. Everyone will understand me now!”

In the past, Teen Mom 2 viewers have watched Jenelle struggle with depression, anxiety, drug addiction, a failed marriage, the decision to have an abortion, and domestic abuse. Evans has often alluded to the fact that she felt unsupported by her family members, especially her mother. During the recent Teen Mom 2 season finale, Jenelle cried after arguing with her mother Barbara about custody of Jace yet again. Cameras caught the reality star sobbing about how her mother never gave her the attention she needed as a child, saying she never played board games with her.

Jenelle was so upset that she decided to leave the filming of the Teen Mom 2 reunion show early, and take her son Jace with her without telling Barbara first. The incident led to the police being called, and some major drama between Barbara, Jenelle, and MTV producers.

As many fans know, Jenelle Evans has been trying to get custody of her son, Jace, back for years. Jenelle first signed over custody to her first born child to her mother, Barbara, when he was a baby. Jenelle and Barbara both thought that the teenager wasn’t mentally or physically able to take care of Jace at the time. However, seven years later, Jenelle has cleaned up her act, gotten a college degree, and currently has custody, and cares for, her other two children, son, Kaiser, and daughter, Ensley. She is in, what seems to be, her most stable relationship yet, and has even built her dream house with boyfriend David Eason. However, Barbara still has reservations about signing over custody of Jace, and the two are currently embattled in a nasty custody case.

Things have gotten so bad that Jenelle Evans has started to refuse to film with Barbara, and has called out MTV for giving her any screen time. The Teen Mom 2 star recently spoke out about her issues with her mother via Twitter, saying that Barb is “ruining” their relationship.

“My mother is ruining our relationship as mother and daughter. It’s only getting worse. My feelings are extremely hurt and this is why I do not attend the live shows. My mentality is very important for my three children.”

What are your thoughts on the relationship between Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her mother Barbara Evans? Will you read Jenelle’s new book?

[Featured Image by Keith Johnson/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images]