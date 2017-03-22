Blake Shelton Talks About Proposing On ‘The Voice:’ Is Gwen Stefani Pregnant?

Fans watched Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton go from platonic pals on The Voice to flirty lovebirds. Now, more than a year after their romance first blossomed, Blake has been discussing the possibility that he will propose on The Voice. But is Gwen already pregnant?

Stefani has been trying to have a baby with Shelton, according to Life & Style. Rumors soared that she had gone from trying to get pregnant to success, however, when the songstress appeared to have debuted her baby bump in an Instagram photo.

The picture shows Gwen posing sideways with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, and fans speculated that Stefani has a blossoming bun in the oven.

“Definitely looks like a baby bump. If so, that’s wonderful,” gushed one fan.

Gwen and her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale share three children, ranging in age from Kingston, 10, to Zuma, 8, to Apollo, 3. However, since autumn 2015, she and Shelton have maintained their romantic relationship.

Now an insider told the publication that the songstress and Blake are ready to take their romance to the next level. Although Stefani and Shelton reportedly initially planned to tie the knot in 2017, they have put their plans to wed on hold to shift their focus to having a baby, revealed the source.

“They’re trying to have a baby first. That’s their main focus right now.”

The insider also revealed that Stefani is “determined to have another baby and carry it herself.” However, Shelton reportedly feels that “it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate,” according to the source.

Following the start of their romance on The Voice, Gwen allegedly began trying to get pregnant via in vitro fertilization, said the insider. However, when that approach did not succeed, she chose to try again the “natural way” with Blake, according to the source.

@theellenshow @nickelodeon #loveher #luckytoknowher #winner gx #kidschoiceawards2017 gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:37pm PST

“Physically and emotionally, it was just a lot for her,” noted the insider.

“She’s trying to get pregnant naturally for the time being.”

As for how their romance is doing, Blake is still flirting just as much with his girlfriend as he did when they began dating. She even walked up to him in the middle of The Voice to inform Shelton that he’s “cute.”

When it comes to the issue of when and if Blake will pop the question, some fans are hoping that since the two began their romance on The Voice, he will propose on The Voice. Speculation that hope could come true soared when Shelton recently talked about the possibility of asking Stefani to marry him on The Voice, noted Refinery 29.

The discussion about Shelton proposing took place during a new video of The Voice coaches’ outtakes, which included Blake, Gwen, and their fellow coach Alicia Keys. Shelton also is seen teasing his girlfriend.

“That’s the third time you’ve beaten me,” Blake playfully scolds her.

“Who don’t want to hug up on Gwen for two seconds?” pointed out Alicia Keys.

Then there’s the discussion of who has the larger breasts.

“I have boobs also,” said Shelton solemnly.

“I apologize,” said Alicia to Blake, adding, “Maybe bigger.”

And it was Alicia who came up with the idea of Shelton proposing on The Voice.

“What about, like, a proposal on the show?”

Blake contemplated the possibility of popping the question while the cameras rolled, then asked Gwen if that would make her feel “weird” to have that usually intimate moment occur on The Voice.

“That would be my dream come true!” she gushed.

While there’s no public date set as yet for Blake’s proposal on The Voice, Stefani reportedly does have a date in mind for her new goal. And that’s allegedly to adopt a little girl with Shelton, according to Hollywood Life.

Although the report cited above described her as wanting to get pregnant with Blake, this media outlet’s source claims that she has been daydreaming about having a little girl and now wants to make the plan come true by adopting.

Stefani allegedly is “confident” that Shelton will support her in the adoption plan, and a source cited by the media outlet described her dreams.

“Gwen is considering not just an infant, but children under the age of 5 [to adopt].”

Her goal allegedly is to have a little girl by next Christmas, and the insider revealed that although she is informing friends, Stefani is trying to keep her adoption plans “really private” and not get too excited at this point.

“She has been daydreaming about names already,” added the source. “Her wish is to have a healthy, beautiful little girl she can dress up and play dolls with and do all the things she hasn’t experienced as a mom to her sons.”

As for how to tell Shelton about her adoption plan, Stefani is planning a romantic dinner, said the insider.

“[Gwen] is going to have a private romantic dinner…[and] present the entire adoption scenario to [Blake].”

Although Stefani reportedly is “really nervous,” the source said that she “knows how badly Blake wants a child, so she is hoping he will be excited about adopting a child with her.”

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]