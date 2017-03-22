Demi Lovato Hits Back At Hackers Who Leaked Her Private Photos

Demi Lovato has fired back at the hackers who stole her private photos and leaked them online, the Belfast Telegraph reports.

Lovato’s tweet is brimming with ridicule, and rightly so, considering that she isn’t even naked in the said photos. To top it off, Demi pointed out that the world has already seen her nude, and with her consent to boot.

“I love how everyone’s freaking out about one picture. It’s not nude and it’s just cleavage,” she tweeted, following it up with a crying laughing emoji.

I love how everyone's freaking out about one picture. It's not nude and it's just cleavage ???? — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 22, 2017

“Besides the world has seen me nude BY CHOICE before.. #vanityfair #nicetry #cleavagegameonpoint #myboobsarenteventhatbig #angles,” she added.

On Tuesday, New York Post’s Page Six reported that private photos of the “Stone Cold” singer have been stolen and leaked online, not to mention shared to a number of pornographic sites. Curiously, the private photos in question only shows Demi Lovato laying on her bed and wearing an unzipped top — none of the singer’s privates can be seen in the photo. As Lovato herself pointed out, “it’s just cleavage.”

Demi Lovato looks #AMAZING in "leaked" pics. Says she doesn't understand why people r freaking out "It's just cleavage." #YesItIs @ddlovato pic.twitter.com/o4XVdcESmx — 975 WABD (@975wabd) March 22, 2017

On top of the Adidas photo, another photograph advertised as belonging to Demi is now being circulated online. The photo shows the lower half of a woman’s body, but without a face to show for it, there’s no telling if the body in the photo belongs to Lovato. Chances are it’s not, and the photo was probably shared online to take advantage of Demi Lovato’s leaked photo controversy.

This isn’t the first time Demi Lovato’s private photos have been hacked. In 2014, naked photos of the singer were tweeted via her then-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama’s Twitter account, which a hacker gained access to.

Demi Lovato’s recent photo leak couldn’t have come at a more inopportune time, as the singer just celebrated five years of sobriety only a week ago. By way of celebration, Demi drove around Los Angeles and hand-delivered donations to local charities and charity organizations. Lovato herself picked the organizations, which included LGBT groups and non-profit organizations offering animal care and adoption.

Lovato shared her personal milestone in an Instagram post, which shows a progress tracker from Alcoholics Anonymous.

“So grateful. It’s been quite the journey. So many ups and downs. So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession.

“I’m so proud of myself but I couldn’t have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me. “Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me.”

On top of giving donations to charities right on their door steps, Lovato also recently headlined a charity concert for Musicians on Call honoring radio host Elvis Duran in New York City. She was joined onstage by fellow supporter, UK singer Leon Else. Musicians on Call, which promotes the healing power of music, had volunteers performing at the bedsides of over 500,000 patients, according to Daily Mail.

Demi Lovato headlines concert for Musicians On Call in NYC | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/cMM1OiVxzg — Toni Muskett (@ToniMuskett) March 22, 2017

Other supporters of the charity include Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, Ed Sheeran, Kelly Clarkson and Pharrell Williams.

Aside from Demi Lovato, other celebrities whose private photos have been leaked online by hackers include Emma watson, Mischa Barton, Amanda Seyfried, Rhona Mitra, Katie Cassidy, Dylan Penn, Rowan McGowan, as well as a number of WWE female wrestlers.

McGowan didn’t take the violation of her privacy lying down, sending her hackers a threatening message via Twitter: “Hey little hacker boys, Mama is coming and she hits hard.”

Hey little hacker boys, Mama is coming and she hits hard pic.twitter.com/mVBSkRIH8p — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) March 19, 2017

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]