Chris Brown & Rihanna Dating Again? He Allegedly Wants Couples Therapy

Chris Brown and Rihanna are currently single; that’s why it isn’t surprising if the former lovers will reunite. The two have dated on and off in the past, but the 28-year-old diva finally decided to give up on the 27-year-old musician. Despite the breakup, the exes remain supportive of each other.

According to a new report, the “Loyal” hitmaker is ready to win back the Barbadian beauty. Breezy wants to take couples therapy with Riri because he would like to make their relationship last for a long time. He is allegedly aware that he needs to fix himself up before getting back with her.

“Chris really wants to be in a loving relationship with the right woman: one who’s going to love him and [his daughter] Royalty equally. He knows that’s Rihanna but he’s not ready,” an insider revealed to Hollywood Life. “The last thing he wants to do is hurt her emotionally, which is why he’s open to going to couples therapy once his schedule calms down.”

The Virginia-born singer reportedly knows that he has to become emotionally stable if he wants to make things work with the “Diamonds” hitmaker. He is allegedly scared and lonely but doesn’t want to admit that. Brown believes in all types of therapy, and he is willing to go through those to win back Robyn Fenty (which is Rih’s real name) for good.

Fans of Chris Brown and Rihanna would definitely want to see them reunite, but does he have a chance with her? According to Hollywood Life, the award-winning singer is considering getting back with her ex-boyfriend. However, she wanted him to end his drama and move on from Karrueche Tran.

Rumors of Breezy and Riri romance reignited when he started following her again on Instagram. New reports also revealed that the exes have not only been texting, but also sexting each other. The “Work” hitmaker allegedly considers the bad boy of R & B as the true love of her life, and he will always have a special place in her heart.

Unlike Karrueche, Rihanna loves Chris’ daughter Ro Ro, and she has been FaceTiming with his little girl. Ever since the two broke up in 2013, the songstress has never been in any serious relationship. Rih has dated several men including Drake, but nothing seems to last for a long time. Maybe she’s just waiting for Brown to mature and focus on his family.

“He’s come a long way but he still has more to go,” an insider explained to Hollywood Life.

“Rih knows in her heart he still has unresolved feelings for Karrueche and she wasn’t happy to hear about this restraining order situation,” their source added. “It drives her nuts when she hears about him and his dealings with other females whether it be good or bad. Rih loves him and could see herself with him but he has to get rid of many of his unresolved issues.”

Back in 2015, Rihanna talked about her romance with Chris Brown. She also opened up about his brutal attack on her which led to their split. However, she still gave him another chance thinking that she could change him. Unfortunately, her presence only reminded him of his failures and bad moments in his life that’s why she decided to walk away. Despite the controversial breakup, he still has a special place in her heart.

“I don’t hate him. I will care about him until the day I die,” the songstress confessed to Vanity Fair. “We’re not friends, but it’s not like we’re enemies. We don’t have much of a relationship now.”

A lot of things have changed since Breezy and Riri called it quits and that included Royalty. He has become more responsible ever since his daughter came into his life; and that allegedly caught his ex-girlfriend’s attention. According to Mirror, the exes started getting close again when he started sharing photos of his child with her.

“He texted her several pictures of himself playing with Royalty and her heart skipped a beat. She was floored by how happy and caring he was in those photographs,” a source said. “She replied back ‘you two are everything. I want to come tuck both of you in for the night.'”

It is not yet confirmed if Chris Brown and Rihanna have reunited and dating again, but a couples therapy could probably help fix their relationship again.

