Robert Pattinson On Donald Trump Obsession With His Kristen Stewart Relationship

Ever since Kristen Stewart talked about Donald Trump’s obsession with her personal life with Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, fans of the vampire-human romantic saga were waiting to see what Pattinson has to say on all this. Earlier this week, FKA Twigs’ fiancee finally responded about the whole Kristen Stewart-Donald Trump incident.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson started dating when they were filming the Twilight saga. During that time, the couple did not publicly acknowledge their relationship, but their PDAs and their intense onscreen chemistry proved the onlookers that they were more than co-stars. Things took a sudden turn when Us Weekly published pictures of Kristen Stewart getting intimate with Rupert Sanders, her director from her previously released Snow White and The Huntsman.

Like many of the Twilight fans, even Donald Trump took the deep interest in their love life.

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

During her Saturday Night Live gig, Kristen Stewart started her monolog by reminding the viewers how Donald Trump lost it on Twitter in 2012, when the photos of her cheating on Robert were leaked online.

“I’m a little nervous to be hosting because I know that the president’s probably watching and, um, I don’t think he likes me that much. Here’s how I know. Four years ago I was dating this guy named Robert and we broke up and got back together and for some reason it made Donald Trump go insane,” she joked.

Kristen then read out the tweets from Donald Trump, dated October 17, 2012, which referenced her breakup with Robert Pattinson.

Kristen Stewart told all the SNL viewers, “Now I know what you’re thinking, right? That’s so crazy! The president tweeted about you once! No, no, no. The president tweeted about me eleven times.”

The Personal Shopper actress also implied that according to her, President Donald Trump hated her when the world found out about her scandal with her movie director.

“OK, So to be fair, I don’t think Donald Trump hated me,” Stewart continued. “I think he’s in love with my boyfriend because he also tweeted this [an invite for Pattison to join him at Miss Universe].”

After Kristen Stewart’s gig aired, many called it a brave move from the actress, but most of the Twilight fans wanted to know what Robert has to say about all this.

Speaking with German website WeltN24, Robert Pattinson humorously responded when it was asked about the entire SNL episode and how Donald Trump tweeted back in 2012.

“I hope he [Donald Trump] has more interesting things to think about now,” the 30-year-old actor simply said.

Prior to this, there were rumors from Hollywood Life that Robert found Kristen’s SNL gig very hilarious and was actually surprised when he found that her ex-girlfriend actually talks about their relationship on television.

“Rob saws snippets from the show and absolutely loved Kristen’s opening monolog. He thought she was hilarious. He was happy to see her having so much fun and being so at ease with herself,” confirmed a source.

The report further said, “EXCLUSIVE details on on [sic] how he loved being included in her jokes that had the audience in stitches.” Pattinson is “giving her big applause,” asserted the outlet. “She mentioned him in jokes for her opening monolog and not only was he totally okay with it, he’s thrilled that she did it!”

During that time, Gossip Cop debunked Hollywood Life’s claims and revealed that the outlet in question had no legitimate sources who can reveal such information about Robert Pattinson to them.

