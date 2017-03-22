Kim Kardashian shows off husband Kanye West’s designed Adidas sneakers on Snapchat last Tuesday. The cool white-hued trainers were nicknamed Calabasas Powerphase in honor of the Kardashians and Jenners’ hometown. Although not yet released on the market, Kim Kardashian shows off Kanye West’s designed Adidas sneakers ahead of its released and are said to be the cheapest shoes in the Adidas x Kanye collection.

Kim K couldn’t contain her excitement as she shows off her husband’s work

The 36-year-old reality star can trace her roots in the quaint town of Calabasas, California. No wonder Kanye West took the opportunity to please his wife through his new collection with Yeezy Kicks in partnership with Adidas. Kim Kardashian shows off Kanye West’s designed Adidas kicks on Snapchat on Tuesday. The not-yet-released kicks will retail for $120 and are called as Calabasas Powerphase, according to Kanye.

Getting inspiration from the Reebok Classics, these limited edition shoes are said to be the cheapest ones in the Adidas X Kanye collection. We definitely love the style, too!

This new footwear isn’t so different from the white-hued shoes that Adidas has recently sold off in the market. Following a theme of simple yet classic, it features the Adidas three stripes with the word “Calabasas” printed in gold across it. The Season 5 of New York Fashion Week earlier this year gave us a glimpse of the tennis trainers’ collection.

Another member of the famous fam who was seen rocking the new kicks in town is Kendall Jenner. She showed off her own pair of the Calabasas Powerphase on Snapchat, sharing that was a gift from Kanye.

This is not the first time that Kim K fully supported her husband’s work. In fact, last January, the mother-of-wore a red-and-black track bottom from the Yeezy x Adidas collection. She sported the look during a 15-hour flight to Dubai which marks her first public appearance following the terrifying Paris robbery in October. The track bottoms featured a new logo that says “Calabasas” alongside the Adidas stripes which were red in color.

“I think it’s about embracing where me and my family live, where my kids are growing up, embracing the attitude and style of the Valley,” Kanye explained in a 2016 interview with Vogue Magazine.

Furthermore, the reality diva revealed that she and Kanye are planning to start a kids’ line together with their eldest daughter North West as the model. Kim posted a snapshot of North in a sequin-embellished yellow dress with a matching shearling coat.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians‘ last episode talks about tightening their family security

In a preview for Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode this coming Sunday, Kim Kardashian admitted that her Paris robbery allowed her to think twice of their security system. She confessed to her half-sister Kendall Jenner that she can’t sleep without four security guards outside her door.

The Paris robbery and its aftermath. #KUWTK is all-new this SUNDAY at 9|8c, only on E! A post shared by Kardashians on E! (@kuwtk) on Mar 16, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

Focusing on the aftermath of Kim’s robbery, the family discussed the matter thoroughly as they assess their protection. Momager Kris Jenner then announced to the family, “It’s my job to take care everybody.” This comes after she was asked by her son Rob Kardashian if the security is enough to which she replied a definite no.

The 21-year-old runway model then recalled her experience with an alleged stalker at her Hollywood Hills flat last year. Kendall spoke to Scott Disick, “I’m freaking out. I look in my rearview mirror and he was standing right there. He’s in my window banging on my window screaming at me.” The stalker Shavaughn McKenzie was found guilty of trespassing, instead of stalking.

Even if the series covered the most controversial happenings of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, it didn’t manage to boost the show’s ratings. The last episode only added around 100K viewers from its previous 1.48 million during the reality show’s premiere. This is a far-fetched number from the famed family’s usual spot in the television ratings. Perhaps, the longstanding TV series is finally seeing its end in the near future as it failed to garner more viewers. Are you still watching?

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]