Dorit Kemsley Used By Her ‘RHOBH’ Co-Stars: New Housewife An Uphill Battle?

Dorit Kemsley may be a new housewife on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but despite knowing Lisa Vanderpump prior to filming the show, she got herself into some trouble with her co-stars on last night’s episode. The ladies were traveling around Hong Kong and they decided to take a boat ride around the city one night. During this boat ride, Dorit and Erika Girardi got into a heated discussion about panty gate. Erika felt that Dorit was trying too hard, and Dorit didn’t understand why Girardi was being so rude and cold.

According to a new tweet, Dorit Kemsley is now revealing that Erika can’t say everything is fine one minute after their heated discussion and then play victim the day after. The day after their confrontation, the ladies all went to dinner and the night before was brought up. Girardi broke down, telling the ladies that they don’t know what she goes through every night. And some people were confused by her changing attitude, as she was strong one night and crying the next.

#hongkong continues tonight on #rhobh ???????????? what do you think goes down in tonight's episode?! A post shared by @doritkemsley on Mar 21, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

“I genuinely feel bad for Dorit Kemsley. You can’t say everything is fine & then play the victim. #RHOBH,” one person wrote to Dorit as Tuesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aired, to which Dorit added, “Thank you.”

“You did nothing wrong, and some people are so desperate for attention they jump on the bandwagon,” one person wrote in support of Dorit Kemsley, saying that Girardi can’t gain sympathy when she’s changing her attitude from one night to the next.

During the trip, Girardi did seem offensive, but she was clearly annoyed by Dorit Kemsley’s comments. Girardi claims that Dorit is desperately trying to be her friend and during the dinner in Hong Kong, she wasn’t exactly open to an apology. Girardi wanted Kemsley to apologize to Tom for continuing the panty gate for as long as she did.

For Kemsley, the panty gate was a chance for her to make a joke with a housewife she didn’t know. But Erika told her to stop bringing it up after Dorit Kemsley had purchased her a pair of underwear. Clearly, they are not on the same page, but Kemsley tried to explain her actions in her blog last week for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

like peanut butter + jelly ???????????? A post shared by @doritkemsley on Mar 19, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

“Regarding the small little remark I made to Erika, it was meant to be a joke. Erika can be nice and does compliment me. As I said, I like to banter with people as I do with Lisa V and Kyle and my darling PK, of course. At Lisa V’s house the next day, I really wanted to connect with Erika, and get to know the side of her that I hadn’t experienced much with her- the fun, joking, softer side of her, which I know she has! I definitely got to see a different side of her that I haven’t seen before when I saw her go back to her hometown. I was really touched to see the moments with Erika and her beautiful mom. I know we all love and cherish those special family moments,” Dorit Kemsley revealed in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last week.

Girardi was clearly hurt by the comments and she wants Dorit’s husband involved. She wants him to apologize to both Girardi and her husband for looking at her private parts. That probably won’t happen, which will provide a great storyline for next year’s season.

What do you think of the way Dorit Kemsley handled Erika Girardi during the trip to Hong Kong? Are you surprised that she didn’t apologize for hurting Erika, or do you think Kemsley was right to stay true to herself during the ordeal?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]