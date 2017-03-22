‘Rick And Morty’ Season 3: Release Date, Teaser Trailer, And Everything We Know

Adult Swim’s incredibly popular animated comedy Rick and Morty was last on our screens in 2015. For fans waiting for the show’s third season, it’s undeniably been a long wait. But is that wait nearly over? In this article, we’ll lay out everything we know so far about the hotly anticipated Rick and Morty Season 3.

Rick And Morty Season 3 News and Updates: Still No Release Date For The Third Season https://t.co/BsKJyzPiSp pic.twitter.com/YlDG6rDxWg — MOBIPICKER.COM (@MOBIpicker) March 12, 2017

When will Rick and Morty Season 3 be released?

Adult Swim renewed Rick and Morty for a third season before the conclusion of its second season on August 12, 2015. Whilst many fans initially assumed that Season 3 would air in 2016, a series of delays has pushed the long-awaited third season into 2017. According to NME, the show’s creator Dan Harmon recently confirmed that Rick and Morty Season 3 will definitely be released at some point during 2017, however, there’s still no solid date for exactly when in 2017 the new season will hit our screens.

Harmon released a hilarious Season 3 Rick and Morty update rap in which he explains the long process of creating an animated show and reveals that the new season is pretty much complete, they just need to finish animating it.

“Here’s how cartoons work. First, you write them, then you draw them. For a really long time. Everything needs to be on paper, so you can see it. If all I do is write it, and then put it on TV, it’ll look like a script, instead of Rick and Morty, which you seem to like. So when you ask where it is, the answer is: they’re drawing it,” he rapped.

Is there at least a trailer?

Well, sort of.

According to Metro, Adult Swim Australia created a good deal of excitement in February when they appeared to release an exclusive clip from the upcoming season. However, it quickly transpired that they had simply compiled together clips from the previous two seasons into the Rick Astley song “Never Gonna Give You Up.” Well and truly Rickrolling fans.

Of course, with the show’s third season now confirmed to be airing in 2017, it’s safe to assume that Adult Swim will release a real trailer with actual footage from the new season, sooner or later.

RELATED STORIES ON INQUISITR:

Seth Meyers Compares Hillary Clinton To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Character Arya Stark

‘House Of Cards’ Season 5 Premiere Date: When Does The Show Return In 2017?

Netflix Additions March 2017: New Movies And Shows You Can Stream Right Now

What do we know about the new season?

Fans of Rick and Morty will remember the show’s second season ending in 2015 with Rick handing himself into the Galactic Federation, awaiting a lifetime in prison. However, Harmon reassured fans that won’t be the overall theme for the show’s third season, suggesting Rick will quickly find his way out of prison.

“I don’t think anybody wants to do a third season that simply spends a whole bunch of episodes dealing with a situation that we created at the end of the second season,” he said. “So I think that’s a non-spoiler way of saying things should be okay pretty quickly.”

I just found out that Season 3 of Rick and Morty is looming. Very excited!!! pic.twitter.com/AI4l2vSPV8 — Ricky-Marcel Pitcher (@RMPitcher) March 20, 2017

There’s definitely more to look forward to with Rick and Morty Season 3, too. In January at Magic City Comic Con, Harmon confirmed that Rick and Morty Season 3 will be 14 episodes in length, in comparison to Season 1’s 11 episodes and Season 2’s ten. What’s more, we already know that the second episode of the third season will be called “Rickmancing The Stone,” and it was written by Jane Becker, who’s new to the show this season, thanks to a snap of a script shared by cast member Spencer Grammer (Summer) on Instagram.

Rick and Morty Season 3 is expected to air at some point in 2017 and is currently in the process of being animated.

[Featured Image by Adult Swim]