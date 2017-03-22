Rihanna could not bring herself up to watch her steamy sex scene for Bates Motel

Rihanna could not bring herself up to watch her steamy sex scene during her Bates Motel debut. In an Instagram clip on Tuesday, Riri could not bear to watch the sex scene in bed saying, “This is so weird!” Hence, she started a live drinking game on social media in which she would take tequila shot every time anyone uttered the name “Norman.” Rihanna could not bring herself up to watch her steamy sex scenes as she plays the role of the female lead character Marion Crane popularized originally by Janet Leigh in the 1960 Alfred Hitchcock film Psycho.

“This is so weird, oh my God. I can’t,” as she turned her face away from the screen where she playfully had a steamy session with co-actor Austin Nichols who plays Marion’s boyfriend, Sam Loomis. As the show goes on, Riri kept dropping funny comments of her acting prowess and said, “I can’t hear my voice. It’s like gross!” while cringing from the X-rated scene.

To make the film more bearable to watch, the 29-year-old pop star proposes a live drinking game wherein she takes a shot of tequila every time anyone uttered the name “Norman.” Only Rihanna can do that! She’s getting high while watching her steamy sex scene with a hot actor.

Bates Motel 2017 vs. the original

Marion Crane is introduced in the first two episodes of the series together with Sam Loomis. The two had an intimate sex scene on a bed before Marion goes to work. Rihanna left a signature look on her character as she sported fringes and rocked a bob of red hair that falls shortly on her shoulders. While at the bed, Sam appeared distracted as he thinks of a plan to make money for their marriage. Neck-deep in debt, he struggles at trying to make fast money and abruptly kissed Marion as he goes to town.

Marion who worked as a notary public then dons a tight gray suit which showed off Rihanna’s curves and cleavage as she heads off to work. Although she is more financially capable than her beau, Marion was tempted to make a choice when she was asked to deposit $40,000 from a briefcase into a bank. The task given by her boss was to sign the official property documents for a wealthy client but she was left to deposit the huge sum after her boss had to leave for an emergency meeting.

Before her boss leaves, Marion asked about a job she had in mind but was immediately rejected because she doesn’t have a college degree. She decisively asked for a raise but was denied of the offer and reluctantly agrees to do the deposit.

However, instead of heading to the bank, Marion decided to keep the money and go to a motel that she and Sam had agreed to meet. On the way, she was pulled over by a highway patroller who noticed that her sweater was hanging at the back and was covering her license plate. Marion seemed tense when the police officer asked her to open her trunk where she kept the briefcase.

Luck is on her side when the police officer didn’t notice the briefcase she stole and release her. The first episode ends with Marion driving toward the Bates Motel as the dark, gloomy weather sets in.

