Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson Dating: Actor Moves On After Jenny Slate [Rumor]

Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have been good friends for a decade now and fans are still wondering why the Captain America: The Winter Soldier co-stars have never hooked up romantically. Now that Johansson has ended things with her husband, Romain Dauriac, and Evans called it quits with his girlfriend of almost one year and Gifted co-star, Jenny Slate, speculation is rife that it would only be a matter of time before ScarJo and Chris will hit it off.

A recent rumor surfaced stating that a Chris Evans-Scarlett Johansson romance could happen soon. According to a source for Star Magazine, The Avengers co-stars asked to be seated beside each other at the Oscars event on Feb. 26. But the good friends weren’t just sitting next to each other casually as what friends usually do. Reportedly, Chris kept whispering in Johansson’s ear and whatever that was, it would make her blush.

It is easy to assume now that the Ghost In A Shell actress and the Before We Go actor would somehow take their relationship to the next level. Chris and Scarlett’s fans have been shipping for them for so long. With both now separated from their respective partners, fans see it as the perfect timing for their friendship to blossom into a romance.

But Scarlett Johansson may not be up for it. The 32-year-old actress is still fresh from a messy divorce from ex-husband Dauriac and she isn’t ready to open up to anyone just yet, E! News reported.

“Scarlett just got separated from Romain and is still dealing with the fact that now she’s had two failed serious relationships. She’s not trying to rush into anything and is just chilling.”

A source for Hollywood Life, however, doesn’t seem to agree. According to the insider, Scarlett is reportedly willing to “put herself out there again” and will not wait long to find someone to share her heart with.

Whether or not Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans will give love a chance this time remains to be seen. The actors have yet to comment on the romance rumors.

Still, fans can’t help but go crazy about the possibility of them being an official item. And the social media community is talking.

If Scarlett Johansson and Captain America Chris Evans got together though..???????? pic.twitter.com/JIQJIMQJSO — Sophie (@ohsoshocking) March 15, 2017

If this Chris Evans/ Scarlett Johansson thing is legit, I'm on board for this. He needs a Queen. ???? pic.twitter.com/wXpfJfQGlo — Lisa aka TheWife101 (@TheWife101) March 16, 2017

No one can really blame the fans because Scarlett and Chris have this strong chemistry, both on-and-off-screen, and not to mention, that time when the 35-year-old actor surprised Johansson during her appearance on The Ellen Show. During red carpet appearances, Johansson and Evans wouldn’t pass up the opportunity to pose together for photographers.

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans first starred in a movie together in 2004’s The Perfect Score, which was a film about high school students who conspired to cheat the SAT exam to secure their futures. The pair had another movie in 2007, The Nanny Diaries, in which Johansson played an Upper East Side nanny and Evans played her love interest.

Even with fans endlessly rooting for ScarJo and Chris’ characters in the Marvel Universe, both actors have explained that the chemistry can still be present even without the romance.

“Not every single male and female bond is going to be rooted in romance,” Evans said in part, as quoted by the Los Angeles Times. At the same time, Johansson shared her thoughts on their characters’ sexy dynamic.

“Just because they’re not romantically involved doesn’t mean that they’re not still attracted to each other as people. I like that the door is open a little bit.”

Check out Scarlett Johansson getting a surprise from Chris Evans during her appearance on The Ellen Show in the video below.

