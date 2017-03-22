Kourtney Kardashian Mad At Scott Disick For Taking Kids To Paid Vegas Appearance

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian must be having a difficult time with this co-parenting thing lately.

Perez Hilton previously reported that Scott Disick took the children he shares with Kourtney Kardashian — seven-year-old Mason and four-year-old Penelope — to a paid appearance in Las Vegas. The paid appearance was for the opening of the Sugar Factory restaurant and candy store. It’s not clear whether Disick and Kardashian’s other child, Reign, tagged along for the Vegas trip, but reports confirm that he wasn’t seen at the event.

#Technology Scott Disick Brings Mason and Penelope Along on His Official Las Vegas Trip for Some Sweet… https://t.co/KHXeXRUqtw #New_York pic.twitter.com/Xli01PXhmv — Jacklin Kaft (@JacklinkaftKaft) March 20, 2017

Interestingly, the 33-year-old reality star and his two children cut quite a figure on the red carpet. According to E! News, the trio were surrounded by more security guards than what was usual for Scott. It was a smart thing to do, since the safety of the children should always be the number one priority in such trips.

Disick also brought with him his personal photographer to snap photos of him and his children as they enjoyed the festivities at the Las Vegas event.

While the Las Vegas appearance appears to be nothing more than a golden opportunity for Scott to spend quality time with his children (barring the fact that he was paid to attend the festivities — but more on that later), Kourtney Kardashian was reportedly upset about the whole thing, according to Daily Gossip.

In light of this, it bears noting again that Scott was only able to take two of his children to this paid Las Vegas appearance. Did Kardashian’s disapproval of the trip had something to do with Reign’s absence from the event? We can only speculate, but a source for Radar Online seems to support this theory.

“Mason and Penelope went with Scott to Las Vegas this weekend and were chaperoned the entire time by Kourtney’s team of security,” the source said. “Scott cannot do anything with those kids without her knowing exactly where they are, what they are doing and who they are with.

The same insider also claimed that Kourtney Kardashian asked Scott Disick to keep his phone on at all times so that she can check on the kids anytime.

“Kourtney does not really care about what happens to him because he makes her sick. She only cares about her kids,” the insider added.

It’s tempting to chide Disick over the fact that he took his children to a paid appearance in Las Vegas since it gives the impression that he’s using them to earn some cash. As Ashley Mitchell wrote in her piece for the Celebrity Insider, “He surely painted a very nice family picture there, but is he really doing it for the kids?”

If these recent reports are anything to go by, it looks like Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship as a couple and as co-parents have turned for the worse, which is tragic, considering they looked like the “friendliest exes ever” just last November, as reported by People.

Remember that time when Kourtney was photographed giving Scott a rub down during a weekend trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico last year? Or that time Kardashian shared a Halloween family photo on Instagram? And how could anyone forget about those scary face swap photos? Looking at their social media photos, one would think that the two are romantically involved again and decided one day to stay mum about it.

Happy birthday @kourtneykardash everyone who knows you loves you so much! A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Apr 18, 2016 at 2:51pm PDT

Face swap with the Lord A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Mar 16, 2016 at 5:35pm PDT

Even Khloe stated once that she believes her sister Kourtney and Scott “are totally getting back together one day.”

Even though Kourtney was upset at Scott for bringing their kids to Vegas, the pair’s statements about their co-parenting duties give us a good reason to hope that they will one day rekindle their romance.

Kourtney Kardashian reunited with Scott Disick to share parenting duties https://t.co/b0wQzv6e93 pic.twitter.com/mQvfcXAPS2 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 7, 2016

“We never had any negativity between us and we made a very smooth transition into the way we live,” Disick told People over the weekend. “Luckily, thank God, we’re able to see one another and still be with our children and, knock on wood, that we have that.”

“I find co-parenting really easy,” Kardashian told You Magazine. “Scott and I communicate all the time. You have to keep discussing what’s going on because as the children grow older, the rules need to be renegotiated.”

Do you think Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian will eventually get back together despite their recent fight over their children? Feel free to share your thoughts below.

